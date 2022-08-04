Photos library won’t load? Time to rebuild it. Here’s how

Have a Photos library on your Mac that’s missing previews, won’t open images or videos, or shows a never-changing message loading favorites or uploading images to iCloud Photos? Try rebuilding the Photos library:

Close Photos. Hold down the Command and Option keys while launching Photos. Click when prompted Repair.

Click Fix and be prepared to wait.

The process can take a significant amount of time for a large library, especially if it’s stored on a hard drive and not an SSD. When this is complete, Photos will load the library and you may be back to normal.

This Mac 911 article answers a question from Macworld reader Kasey.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve put together a list of the most frequently asked questions, along with answers and links to columns: read our super frequently asked questions to see if your question is there. If not, we are always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screenshots where appropriate and if you’d like to use your full name. Not every question is answered, we don’t answer email and we can’t provide direct advice to solve problems.