Phillip Schofield’s We Buy Any Car replacement Mufasa’ stars in ad

The new We Buy Any Car ad – minus Phillip Schofield after he was dumped from the lucrative campaign – has been released.

In September, This Morning presenter Phillip’s contract with the brand was confirmed to be allowed to expire amid fallout from claims that he and his co-host Holly Willoughby had jumped in line to see the Queen laid out.

This week a new ad with TikTok creator Mufasa, real name Jeff Obeng, was released, with the social media star showing off the dance moves that made him a viral sensation with 928.000 followers, with Phillip not at all.

In the promo, Mufasa is dressed in the same brightly colored shirt and red shorts he wore in his original viral TikTok video.

The clip begins with him sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, with an unknown passenger saying, “Mufasa, you know you sold the car, right?”

The passenger then starts a tune and sings, “Just sold my car to We Buy Any Car,” on Mufasa’s 2019 reworking of MK’s remix of the Nightcrawlers’ 1992 hit Push The Feeling On.

Mufasa then jumps out of the car and dances in front of the passenger, in a moment reminiscent of his original video.

That’s what a source said earlier The sun of Mufasa replacing Phillip in the ads: “Mufasa is just what the brand needs to inject some energy into the ads after the ‘queue gate’ backlash.

“The hope is that a TikTok star will also appeal to a younger audience.”

Mufasa rose to fame with his TikTok co-star Hypeman, real name CT Moody, after the 2019 release of their remix of MK’s remix of the Nightcrawlers’ 1992 hit Push The Feeling On.

The video, in which Mufasa jumped out of his car to dance next to it, went viral in 2020 at the height of the global pandemic, sparking a huge following with the likes of Kanye West and Katy Perry copying the viral dance.

Ghana-born Mufasa, who now lives in Virginia in the US, shared Metro.nl last year that he had no idea the video would become such a sensation.

Interrupting some moves: Mufasa jumps out of the car and dances in front of the passenger, in a moment reminiscent of the controversial viral Kiki Challenge

“It happened in 2019 and we just made videos,” he explained.

“When we arrived at the location, we had nothing planned. I hadn’t planned any dances and he hadn’t planned the slogan.

“We only did two or three takes and then we just picked the best one. We just thought it would be a video we made, had a few laughs, but the response we’ve gotten has been amazing.”

He danced next to a car for the first time to Cardi B’s “Drip,” and the artist posted the video to her own Instagram, but it’s his 2019 video where he landed swamp money deals and his huge following.

His now iconic “Obang” dance move has been seen on the Super Bowl field and copied by thousands.

Mufasa previously worked with major brands such as FootLocker and ASOS.

Phillip has appeared in countless tongue-in-cheek advertisements for We Buy Any Car since landing a deal with the company in 2017.

However, We Buy Any Car, which buys used vehicles for cash, was one of the brands plagued in the wake of the ‘queue-gate’ scandal, with memes changing their branding to We Jump Any Queue, which has been widely widely shared on social media.

Holly and Phil were the subject of online abuse in the wake of the claims and a petition to have the duo fired from their lucrative presenting roles has been circulated online.

In September, a source told The Sun: “They are next week [We Buy Any Car] shoot a new campaign and he is [Schofield] not involved.’

“There is clearly a feeling within the company that he is simply not fit for the future and his contract will expire.

“It’s been a very successful collaboration, but it’s time for a change.”

A webuyanycar spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘Webuyanycar and Phillip Schofield agreed earlier this year that the webuyanycar/Phillip Schofield campaign would end in 2022, after working together for more than five years.

“The decision was made prior to any recent stories about Phillip.”

MailOnline reached out to a Schofield representative for comment.

Online star: “When we arrived at the venue, we had nothing planned. I didn’t plan a dance and he didn’t plan the slogan,” he explained