Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown calls out former side Tennessee Titans after Deebo Samuel’s extension

Philadelphia Eagles’ wideout AJ Brown appeared to name his former side the Tennessee Titans after San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly received a $71.6 million contract extension on Sunday.

Samuel became the newest NFL star receiver to land an extension when he reportedly signed a three-year deal with the 49ers.

Samuel joined Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, DK Metcalf, Terry McLaurin and DJ Moore on the list of wideouts reportedly signing deals worth more than $20 million a year while staying with the same team.

However, not all receivers who cashed in this summer have stayed with the same team.

Brown got a four-year extension for $100 million when he was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Eagles.

And the 25-year-old still appears to be feeling a bit bitter when he took to social media after reports of Samuel’s massive deal were broken on Sunday night.

He seemed to obscure his former side as he rejected the idea that he was the problem in Tennessee.

He wrote: ‘Basically all 4 of us have the same contract and I’m the only one who was swapped… yes keep believing it was me. Anywho Go Birds #CarryOn.’

The Titans traded Brown against the Eagles on draft night in exchange for two draft picks for 2022 amid his contract dispute.

Brown had faced criticism from fans during the off-season of 2022 and many were dissatisfied with him skipping the team’s training sessions pending a new contract.

Even after leaving the Titans, Brown felt the need to hit back at critics.

In May, he released a statement revealing that he had received threats from fans after he left the team.

He apologized for disappointing supporters but insisted that he put himself and his family first.

Last month, he also didn’t hold back when he responded to a fan who labeled him a ‘villain’.

“For the love of God, I was the best recipient to play for your franchise,” Brown wrote. ‘Shut up and move on. You’re mad at the wrong person.’