Peyton Manning’s nephew Arch officially signs with Texas

Arch Manning has officially signed with Texas, bringing the newest quarterback in the Manning family to Austin as head coach Steve Sarkisian attempts to re-establish the Longhorns as a college football powerhouse.

The 6-foot-4 Arch is the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning, and the grandson of former New Orleans Saints signal caller Archie. Arch’s father, Cooper, is the eldest of Archie’s sons and once looked like a future NFL player himself, before being diagnosed with spinal stenosis at Ole Miss, Archie and later Eli’s alma mater.

But the young Arch rejected the Rebels – as well as Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Virginia for that matter – in favor of the Longhorns, where he is considered the jewel of Sarkisian’s incoming recruiting class.

Arch Manning of the Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium last October in Austin

The 18-year-old followed in his father’s and uncles’ footsteps by attending Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, where the third-generation football star has made an impact since starting quarterback as a freshman.

“As a freshman, he’s probably a little ahead of them,” Archie Manning told the Indy Star in 2019, when asked to compare young Arch to his uncles.

Since then, Arch has risen to the top of every football coach’s wish list, doing his best to maintain his own private life by refusing to conduct interviews.

In addition, his Instagram account is private and his Twitter account appears to have been created for the sole purpose of announcing his college decision in July.

In fact, the bio for his Twitter account is just as humble: “high school student.”

Arch Manning is officially a Longhorn. The top high school quarterback recruit in the class of 2023 and cousin of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning ended months of speculation in July by tweeting that he is “committed to the University of Texas.” Now he has officially signed

At Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, where his father and uncles played, Arch was a four-year starter, recording 8,599 passing yards and 115 touchdowns with only 20 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,155 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Arch even broke Uncle Eli’s school record for passing yards (7,268) and Peyton’s for TDs (93).

He is ESPN’s second high school recruit behind quarterback Malachi Nelson, who has committed to USC.

Interestingly, Arch has not drafted name, image, or likeness (NIL) deals, as many recruits have since the NCAA relaxed restrictions on student-athlete approval. However, that may change now that he has settled in Texas.

According to multiple reports, his NIL value is estimated at $5 million.

Arch’s deployment represents the first major recruiting victory for Sarkisian, who took over the celebrated Longhorns program last season and is tasked with rebuilding the four-time national champions to national power.

The Longhorns’ recruiting class for 2023 is ranked fourth among 247 sports and fifth among ESPN. Other Texas-bound players include receiver Johntay Cook II, who is considered a five-star recruit, and several four-star contenders, such as receiver Ryan Niblett and safety Derek Williams.