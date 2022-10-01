Peter Shilton lashes out at EFL over betting deal where teams profit from betting losses

English legend Peter Shilton has condemned the EFL betting deal, in which clubs took profits from their own fans’ betting losses, while Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince called on football to stop his gambling habit for good.

Under the EFL’s deal with Sky Bet, clubs would receive a percentage share of a gambler’s losses if they registered with the bookmaker through their club. The deal started in 2013, and the practice was only curtailed in 2020, with some clubs still being paid for the losses their fans have suffered until 2020.

Shilton, who won 125 caps for England, captained his country and won two European Cups and the league title with Nottingham Forest, spent much of his life battling a gambling addiction and now campaigns against the saturation of betting ads in football.

Shilton said: “I’ve been saying for a while that football has an unhealthy relationship with gambling in terms of sponsorship. It seems that football clubs took the money instead of looking after their fans.

“From my point of view it is just one example of the way some clubs work. All over the stadiums there are advertisements on shirts and billboards. Football has always been a family game and I don’t think it’s appropriate for a family

“I know the clubs are desperate for money, but they seem to find it for astronomical wages. It’s about value and football has to look at itself. Gambling ruins lies that there is one suicide a day, men and women becoming addicted.” A September 2021 report from Public Health England listed 409 suicides per year related to gambling addiction.

Shilton added: “I never said we want to ban gambling. It is only the amount that has to do with football that needs to be limited.’

Annie Ashton, whose husband Luke committed suicide after struggling with a gambling addiction started by football, wrote in The Guardian last week: ‘It’s almost unbelievable: clubs encourage their own fans to gamble and then the same clubs cash in when they losses. The more fans lose, the better it is for them. The downfall of a family is the jackpot.’

The EFL says the practice was discontinued when it renewed the Sky Bet deal in 2020 as it put more emphasis on safer gambling.

That’s not enough for Dale Vince, green energy entrepreneur and owner of League One Forest Green Rovers, whose club partners with The Big Step, a charity founded by bereaved families who campaign to end gambling advertising in the United States. the football. Forest Green Rovers refuses any gambling sponsorship and instead displays Big Step logos on the ground.

Vince said: “Gambling already gives clubs money to wear their brands to encourage fans to gamble, which means they are encouraged to lose money. So this scheme seems pretty blatant, but I’m not sure it’s any different than taking a gambling company’s business shillings and holding their brand in front of their fans to encourage loss-making activities.

“I think gambling dominates football these days, it’s a hyper-normalization of gambling as an activity among fans and that’s wrong. We can see the enormous social damage of gambling, the addictions and suicides. It’s not about calling for a ban on gambling, it’s about curbing football. If you look at the Premier League coverage, it’s dominated by betting ads: sign on the pitch, every break, in programmes, on shirts.

“It’s all about gambling with a smartphone in the game, all those tweaks that make it more accessible to lose money more easily. Our position is not that it should be banned, but that we should keep it in check and that we should not have shirt sponsorship.

“We think football can live without gambling money like Formula 1 can live without tobacco money. Formula 1 used to think they couldn’t live without tobacco sponsorship. They said it would kill the sport, but it didn’t. It is a thriving sport. I heard the sum [total of gambling’s value to the EFL] amounts to £60 million. We could replace it if we choose or are forced to.’

Championship Luton Town has also rejected gambling sponsorship and was backed in their position by Shilton’s England team-mate Gary Lineker, who tweeted: ‘All clubs should do this, especially those in the Premier League, who don’t want naive youngsters in a gambling world turned to misery and despair. can lead. It’s pure greed.’

The Premier League was about to announce a voluntary gambling ban as the main shirt sponsor pending a government ban, but delays in the government’s white paper on gambling reforms have encouraged clubs to delay, with new Prime Minister Liz Truss believes they prefer less regulation, meaning Vince says football should lead the way without being coerced.

Vince said, “This government is in favor of deregulation. Right now they want to abolish 579 environmental protections that we have in the law books. It’s a small state ideology and Liz Truss wants to get rid of the sugar tax from the processed food industry, so I think football should do it.”