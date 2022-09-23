Peter FitzSimons declares ‘it’s time’ for Australia to become a republic after Queen’s death

Politicians have joined the ARM and have called for talks on an Australian republic

The Australian Republic Movement has relaunched its campaign after the Queen’s funeral and the national memorial service for the late monarch.

In a statement signed on Friday by movement chairman Peter FitzSimons, the ARM said: “Just as King Charles III has not delayed a moment in resuming his duties, we argue that Australia must not delay discussion about its future under the monarchy. no longer. It’s time.’

“Rule by birth, a literal English sovereign born, has no place in a democratic, egalitarian Australia,” he said Friday.

The idea is as alien to Australian values ​​as the monarchy itself. Nor should anyone be forced to swear allegiance to a foreign king or head of state.’

Federal parliamentarians have reserved Friday for both chambers to offer condolences to the late Queen and pay tribute to King Charles III.

But some have used their speeches to weigh in on the republican debate.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said the Queen’s death and the accession of King Charles III should spark talks about changing the system of government.

‘Now we have a king. We did not choose this man. Nor did we as a people really consent to be ruled by him. We have, with respect, unfinished business,” he told parliament.

Anthony Albanese (pictured with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, London) has so far reacted with restraint to the Republican discussions following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

“The head of state of this country must be elected by the people, for the people and from the people.

“We must respect the courtesy with which Elizabeth Windsor oversaw the decline of what was once the British Empire, and take the signal to grow up and move.”

Mr Bandt said people could offer their condolences to the monarch and have conversations about whether a constitutional monarchy was right for Australia.

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young expressed her condolences to the royal family but said now was the time to move forward with an Australian head of state.

‘King Charles III is not our choice. The Australian people had no choice and we should have,” she told the Senate.

“Our head of state should be one of us, an Australian.”