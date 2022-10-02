Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City mural has been damaged for a SECOND time due to red paint being thrown over it

<!–

A mural honoring Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been vandalized for the second time after red paint was thrown over the artistry that graced the side of a house in the city.

The sky-blue design featuring a close-up of Guardiola with the Man City logo was first defaced with green letters ‘MUFC’ just over a week ago, just hours after it was created.

The mural, which is located near the Etihad stadium, took three days for artist Mark Silver to complete before a disastrous act forced him to return to restore the initial vandalism.

Pep Guardiola’s mural in Manchester has been damaged for the second time in 10 days

Now in the run-up to Sunday’s Manchester derby, red paint has been thrown over the mural, along with the well-known ‘MUFC’ also being sprayed.

Homeowner Lesley Kelly had the artwork erected in an effort to raise money for local and national charities, speaking of her frustration and disappointment at the second licentious act.

The mural was first defaced just hours after it was completed by a local street artist

“It’s just so frustrating,” Kelly told Manchester Evening News.

‘They’re brainless crooks again, this time a neighbor managed to yell at them, so they quickly took off on their bike.

“It has nothing to do with football, it’s vandalism that’s just stupid. United fans have come to us and said it’s off, it’s here to brighten up and help the community.

Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City at the end of the current season

“We’ve put this hearing up so we can fundraise for a variety of charities and raise awareness of some really important causes.”

Mr. Silver will now have to return to repair the extensive damage caused by vandals, with the artist suggesting the only solution might be to cover the mural with special paint that can wash off graffiti.