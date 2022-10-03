Penrith Panthers fans and players chant ‘We hate Parramatta’ after NRL grand final win over Eels

<!–

Penrith fans and players who started a ‘We hate Parra’ chant at the club’s grand final celebrations on Monday have been criticized for their ‘unloving’ behavior in the win.

After defeating the Eels 28-12 in Sunday’s grand final, the Panthers players took to the front at Penrith Stadium on Monday morning to present the Provan-Summons Trophy to their fans.

Addressing the 3000 fans in attendance, prop James Fisher-Harris, who appeared to stutter slightly and slurred his words, further stabbed Parramatta after their poor performance.

Penrith prop James Fisher-Harris was spotted smoking a vape while on stage at the club’s grand final celebration with fans on Monday morning

‘I just want to say that the Parra are our sons. Right here, right now, it’s just a fact,’ Fisher-Harris said, a reference to a pregame sled by half Jarome Luai.

It prompted fans to begin a ‘We hate Parra’ chant, which Panthers players Jaeman Salmon and Liam Martin can be seen joining in from the stage.

Fisher-Harris’ ‘sons’ sledge was born out of Luai, claiming the club was no longer the ‘little brother’ to Parramatta – once western Sydney’s most powerful club – and instead the Eels could ‘call them dad’.

It was a demand he doubled after the side’s grand final victory.

More on the way…