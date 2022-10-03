WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Penrith Panthers fans and players chant ‘We hate Parramatta’ after NRL grand final win over Eels

Australia
By Jacky

Penrith fans are being slammed as ungracious and classless after starting a ‘We hate Parra’ chant on Fan Day to celebrate the Panthers’ grand final win – and some of the players are joining in

  • Panthers players and fans have been filmed chanting ‘We hate Parra’
  • It came as the team presented their NRL Premiership trophy to 3000 fans

By Kristy Williams for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:08, October 3, 2022 | Up to date: 03:26, October 3, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Penrith fans and players who started a ‘We hate Parra’ chant at the club’s grand final celebrations on Monday have been criticized for their ‘unloving’ behavior in the win.

After defeating the Eels 28-12 in Sunday’s grand final, the Panthers players took to the front at Penrith Stadium on Monday morning to present the Provan-Summons Trophy to their fans.

Addressing the 3000 fans in attendance, prop James Fisher-Harris, who appeared to stutter slightly and slurred his words, further stabbed Parramatta after their poor performance.

Penrith prop James Fisher-Harris was spotted smoking a vape while on stage at the club's grand final celebration with fans on Monday morning

Penrith prop James Fisher-Harris was spotted smoking a vape while on stage at the club’s grand final celebration with fans on Monday morning

‘I just want to say that the Parra are our sons. Right here, right now, it’s just a fact,’ Fisher-Harris said, a reference to a pregame sled by half Jarome Luai.

It prompted fans to begin a ‘We hate Parra’ chant, which Panthers players Jaeman Salmon and Liam Martin can be seen joining in from the stage.

Fisher-Harris’ ‘sons’ sledge was born out of Luai, claiming the club was no longer the ‘little brother’ to Parramatta – once western Sydney’s most powerful club – and instead the Eels could ‘call them dad’.

It was a demand he doubled after the side’s grand final victory.

More on the way…

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Penrith Panthers star kicks off Mad…

Jacky

Kyle Sandilands on fatherhood and the…

Jacky

Quick warning to all Westpac and…

Jacky
1 of 5,336

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More