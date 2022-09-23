Peltz allegedly pushing ‘false narrative’ that she was blanked by mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Heiress Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham over the summer in a star-studded affair, but the union of the two wealthy families has been far from perfect since they tied the knot.

The newlywed Peltz sensationally claimed her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham ignored her for days after she offered to design her wedding dress — before blowing the bride’s plans out of the water, saying her studio couldn’t actually make the dress.

And now insiders have said the 27-year-old model is pushing a “false story”, leaving Victoria “baffled” as to why she “continues to stir up rumors of a feud” rather than stopping them.

A source told The Sun: “Honestly, the most interesting thing about Nicola is that she married the Beckham clan.

“David and Victoria have both reached out to her to make peace and find a way to get along.

“David and Victoria would love to spend more time with their son and his wife and have the chance to welcome her into the fold, especially since Brooklyn practically lives with his in-laws.”

Nicola instead wore a gorgeous couture Valentino dress on her special day with Brooklyn Beckham, 23, in April, but she claims the original plan was for her to wear Victoria’s custom-made dress.

The model actress said she was overjoyed at the prospect of wearing a dress designed by Victoria, but she didn’t hear from the former Spice Girl, 48, days before she called to say she wouldn’t make the dress for her. big day.

The devastating news left Nicola stunned — as her stylist Leslie Fremar and mom Claudia would also be joining the design dream team. The plan was shot down in a phone conversation between Victoria and Nicola’s mother.

Millionaire heiress Nicola ended up wearing a gorgeous couture Valentino number to her wedding. She married her beloved Brooklyn Beckham, son of Victoria and David Beckham, in April at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a great interview with Grazia VS, the 27-year-old revealed: “We hooked up to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mother and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Loving husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his “number one priority” and that they “support each other one hundred percent.”

Nicola, the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, tried to set the record straight when she explained, “I planned to wear Victoria’s wedding dress and I was really so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother- made into law.

‘I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story.’

After Victoria’s revelations that she couldn’t make her daughter-in-law’s dress, Nicola recalled, “So, I talked to my mom and Leslie, and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’

‘I’ve been a fan of Valentino and their couture for so long. I was really lucky to be able to travel to [the atelier] to try on the dress. That’s really what happened.’

The wedding dress drama was heightened by the fact that not only did Victoria wear her own dress design on the day, but four of her closest friends and her own mother attended the wedding wearing her designs.

Eva Longoria, Nadia Ferreria, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Romeo’s then-girlfriend Mia Regan all wore gorgeous VB dresses to Brooklyn and Nicola’s big day.

Before rumors of the feud surfaced, Nicola told her social media followers that Victoria was her “role model” in a heartfelt post ahead of her 2021 birthday. Things have soured ever since, according to eagle-eyed insiders and fans.

While she described Victoria and David as “wonderful in-laws”, Nicola admitted it “hurt her feelings” when it was reported that she “never intended” to wear a dress from her mother-in-law.

The 27-year-old said: ‘It hurts my feelings. I’m trying not to make it happen, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a shame if you think, ‘Oh, people think that’, but it’s just not true.’

Brooklyn – who has always been known to have been close to his parents and siblings in the past – made his stance on the breakup perfectly clear when he stated that his wife is his “first priority,” before adding that they always “talk things through” and “go further together” when it comes to rumors and speculation about their personal lives.

“To be honest, my wife is my number one priority, of course, and I never want to see her upset,” he said. “We’re 100 percent behind each other and we’re just moving forward together.”

Lovebirds Nicola and Brooklyn married earlier this year in a no-cost ceremony held at the heiress’s lavish family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.