Pele’s daughter is thankful she spent ‘another night’ with him as she thanked Sao Paulo hospital

Pele’s daughter took to social media on Christmas Day to thank the hospital for looking after her father.

The Brazilian legend’s family has gathered at the hospital as his condition worsens.

Kely Nascimento shared a photo earlier on Sunday from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with an emotional caption.

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento posted a photo of his family on Instagram on Christmas Day

She took to her Instagram profile again later in the day to express her gratitude to the hospital’s medical staff.

“We always have a lot to be thankful for, even when we spend Christmas in the hospital we are aware of the privilege it is to be in a hospital like @hosp_einstein,” she wrote.

“To see how our father is treated by these professionals, super skilled and extremely affectionate.

Not a moment goes by that we forget this privilege.

“Even in grief, we should just be thankful. Thank you for being together, thank you for all your love, thank you for being here with him now.

‘Merry Christmas. Much health, much love, much joy, much laughter and much passion, today and always, to all of you.

“One more night with him.”

Both photos from Christmas featured Pele’s son, Edinho.

The Brazilian legend had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021, but was hospitalized on November 29.

A hospital statement released earlier this week said Pele required further care “related to kidney and heart dysfunction.”

The three-time World Cup winner’s daughter confirmed that family members would be spending Christmas with him in hospital, with grandchildren joining in as well.

Pele’s daughter has been active on social media and she posted an image to her Instagram profile on Saturday showing her in hospital next to Edinho and two of his children.

A video has also emerged of Pele resting as the family sits on his bed to show him messages

A touching photo of Pele (right) and his daughter Kely (left) from last September

“He (Edson) is here,” she captioned the photo, adding a hashtag: “I’m not leaving, nobody’s taking me out of here.”

She also previously posted a touching photo of her dad in a hospital bed as they cherish “another night together” as he continues his battle with cancer.

“We stay here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” his daughter wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Pele being cuddled up in bed. Pele’s granddaughter Sophia can also be seen in the photo.

Along with the moving photo, a video was shared of Pele sleeping in his bed while his family talked to him.

Pele is widely regarded as Brazil’s greatest ever player and, despite being in hospital, was able to watch his country’s campaign at the World Cup in Qatar.

He made his appearance on the world stage at the age of 17 at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes before also winning the 1962 and 1970 World Cups with the national side.

Considered one of the greatest footballers ever, Pele won three World Cups with Brazil

Brazilian players held a banner of support for Pele after their World Cup victory over South Korea

Pele was able to closely follow the World Cup around his treatment and the 82-year-old also watched the final of the tournament from his bed.

After praising Brazil despite their quarter-final exit, he again took to social media to congratulate Lionel Messi and Argentina after their dramatic penalty shootout victory against France.

“Today, football continues to tell its story, as always, in an engaging way. Messi won his first World Cup, as his trajectory deserved,” Pele wrote on Instagram.

‘My best friend, [Kylian] Mbappé scored four goals in a final. What a gift it was to see this spectacle for the future of our sport.”

Mbappé and Brazilian Neymar were among those who sent the football icon well wishes.