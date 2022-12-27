Paula Abdul, 60, looks DECADES younger than her age in major Photoshop glitch for a Christmas party

Paul Abdul was ridiculed on social media earlier this week after he posted photos on Instagram showing her with a leaked face that made her look decades younger than her actual age.

The 60-year-old dancer and singer could have passed for a teenager in an exaggerated leaked photo with Kathy Hilton at her star-studded bash.

The overly photoshopped photos looked particularly exaggerated, as Paula, who showed off her youthful figure last month while performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, already looks considerably younger than 60.

The former American Idol judge appeared to have only applied a filter on the photo with Hilton, as the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star looked relatively untouched.

Looking lovely in a sheer green dress with a star-shaped bead pattern across her chest, Paula had eerily smooth, blemish-free skin in the photo.

The image also lacked the definition that appeared on Kathy’s face.

A short clip included in the post showed Paula having an animated conversation with Kathy, and the video did not appear to have any filter effects.

‘@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous Christmas party ✨ Merry Christmas!’ she gushed in the caption of her. ‘I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and festive cheer♥️ XoP.’

Even Heidi Klum, who at 49 is 11 Paula’s junior, looked older than her in another leaked photo that also featured Charlie’s Angels star Jaclyn Smith.

Paula’s face was blurred in a low-res image of her carousel with makeup artist Kályd Odeh, who previously did her makeup when she appeared at the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards in Qatar in October.

Despite the obvious manipulation on several of the photos, not all of them appeared to have been heavily edited.

Paula looked closer to her age in a beaming photo with RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff, and another image of them accompanied by Terri Seymour looked somewhat more natural as well.

The choreographer’s photo-touching work was similarly muted in a photo of herself in the DJ booth with Paris Hilton as she provided some tunes for the party.

Despite the Photoshop glitch, several friends and party guests commented approvingly on her Instagram post, but some of her fans were less forgiving.

‘Someone stole Paula’s Insta… that’s a whole different face!’ wrote a user.

“She looks like a completely different person,” another person repeated.

‘The account was hacked? Who am I looking at? another user complained.

One person tried to share tips for the singer. Paula, you are beautiful. There is no need to edit your photos to the point where people don’t recognize you,” they wrote.

‘Wow. I don’t get this. Everybody knows how you really look,” another person complained. “The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious.”

A fan mocked her: ‘Paula, we’ve all seen your face before, and this isn’t it 🤣’.