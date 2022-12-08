Paul Whelan's brother slams his exclusion from Brittney Griner prisoner swap

The family of former US Marine Paul Whelan has spoken out to express their frustration that he is serving time in a Russian prison following a prisoner swap to free WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Whelan was not part of Thursday’s prisoner swap, which saw Griner released from Russian prison in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, known as the “Dealer of Death.”

David Whelan, Paul’s brother, said in a statement that the family was “happy that Brittney Griner is on his way home” but expressed disappointment that Paul spent four years in prison on charges of espionage, which he denies.

“Despite the possibility of an exchange happening without Paul, our family is still devastated,” David said.

“I can’t even fathom how Paul will feel when he learns. Paul has worked so hard to survive almost four years of this injustice. His hopes had skyrocketed in the knowledge that, for once, the US government would take concrete steps toward his release. He had been worried about where he would live when he returned to the US.”

Former US Marine Paul Whelan remains in Russian jail after prisoner swap to free WNBA star Brittney Griner

Griner (left) was released from Russian prison on Thursday in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout (right), known as the “Dealer of Death.”

Paul Whelan was arrested on a trip to Moscow in December 2018. In 2020, he was convicted of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security prison. He has denied all allegations, and his family and the US government have said they are baseless.

Griner was serving a nine-year sentence after pleading guilty to bringing cannabis products through Russian customs in February.

David wrote in his statement that: “As the use of wrongful detention and hostage diplomacy continues around the world, it is clear that the US administration needs to be more assertive.”

“If bad actors like Russia are going to grab innocent Americans, the US needs a quicker, more direct response and needs to be prepared in advance,” he added.

David said that unlike in April when he was left out of a previous prison swap, “U.S. government officials let us know in advance that Paul would be left behind.”

“That early warning meant our family could mentally prepare for what is now a public disappointment for us. And a disaster for Paul,’ he added.

Biden celebrates with Griner’s wife Cherelle in the Oval Office after securing the WNBA star’s release from a Russian penal colony

PICTURED (left to right): Biden, Griner’s wife Cherelle, Harris, and Blinken

“I’m so glad Brittney Griner is on her way home,” the statement read. “There is no greater success than for an unlawful detainee to be released and to go home. The Biden administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home and make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wouldn’t happen.”

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia is handling Whelan’s case differently from Griner’s, making it difficult to secure his release.

“Unfortunately and for totally illegal reasons, Russia is handling Paul’s case differently from Brittney’s. And while we haven’t managed to get Paul released yet, we’re not giving up. We will never give up,” he said.

“We haven’t forgotten about Paul Whelan,” Biden said. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith for Paul’s release.”

Whelan’s attorney said dialogue over a possible prisoner exchange was continuing, the state-run Interfax news agency reported.

Griner, 32, waited nine years in a Russian penal colony, where she was expected to toil 12 hours or more a day in sweatshop conditions while sewing.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the White House on Thursday morning to discuss the release of Brittney Griner, as well as the conditions of Americans still being held abroad.

Addressing the nation from the White House on Thursday morning, the president said Griner was “in a good mood” as he returned home after enduring “excruciating” conditions in Russian custody.

Britney is an incomparable athlete, a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA. She endured beatings at a show trial in Russia with characteristic determination and incredible dignity. She represents the best of America — the best of America,” Biden said.

Biden spoke to Griner on the phone Thursday, along with her wife Cherelle, who was in the Oval Office for the occasion.

Biden’s permission to release a Russian felon once nicknamed “the merchant of death” underscored the mounting pressure his administration faced to get Griner home, especially after the recent settlement of her criminal case and her subsequent transfer to a penal colony.