Paul Pogba DID hire a witchdoctor – but not to put a spell on France team-mate Kylian Mbappe

There is always a sense of magic when Kylian Mbappé weaves in and out of multiple defenders to score a breathtaking solo goal.

France’s 23-year-old superstar striker certainly mesmerized a Paris crowd on Thursday to score the opener in a 2-0 win over Austria.

However, what made the strike in the Nations League game particularly significant is that it came after a witch doctor allegedly used supernatural powers to destroy his talent.

The Marabout – an African mystic who claims vague links to Islam – is said to have been paid by Paul Pogba, the 29-year-old France and former Manchester United midfielder, to cast evil spells on Mbappé, 23, investigators have been told. .

Jealousy of a younger team-mate was the motive, it is claimed by suspects accused of trying to extort Pogba out of more than £11million.

Five of them, including one of Pogba’s older brothers, are now in custody and face up to 20 years in prison each on a range of charges including ‘extortion in an organized gang’.

They claim to have recorded a video showing Pogba talking to Marabout, who calls himself ‘Ibrahim the Great’ and charges as much as €100 (£88) an hour for his services

Paul Pogba reportedly claims he used a wizard to help him with injuries he sustained during his football career

As the case escalates, the Mail on Sunday has learned that Pogba actually paid a wizard to help him with his injury-plagued career.

However, he vehemently denies this had anything to do with Mbappé, saying he ‘never intended to hurt anyone’.

Pogba instead told investigators working for France’s Central Organized Crime Office (OCLCO) that he was ‘seeking to be protected from harm’ and ‘also to help poor children in Africa’, with whom he was connected through a aid organization.

Two judicial sources in Paris confirmed the revelations – and the transcript of interviews completed last month – while working on the explosive investigation.

Dubbed ‘Operation Penalty’, it not only creates hell for Pogba himself – he is under police protection while he is ruled out of action due to injury – but threatens to destroy France’s defense of their World Cup in Qatar in November.

Pogba, left, denied using a mystic on his France team-mate Kylian Mbappe, right

Further chilling details from the investigation include Pogba describing how he was threatened by two hooded men brandishing assault rifles after being lured into an apartment in Chanteloup-en-Brie, in the eastern suburbs of Paris, on March 19 .

He was in the city on international duty, four days after a burglary in Manchester in which his wife, Zulay, and the couple’s two young boys were threatened.

Also present at the Paris property were four of Pogba’s childhood friends, identified as Boubacar C., Adama C. and two brothers called Roushdane and Machikour K.

Pogba claims he had his mobile phone taken away and was told to pay the £11m in return for “protection fees” back 13 years – the length of his professional career – and also for a guarantee that the Marabout’s evidence was contained on a USB stick, would not be released.

“I was scared,” Pogba said. ‘The two guys pointed their guns at me. Being held like this at gunpoint, I told them I would pay.

‘They shouted: ‘Shut up, look down’. One of them spoke into Roushdane’s ear. When the two hooded guys left, Roushdane told me I had to pay or we were all in danger.

Paul Pogba (right) has claimed his brother Mathias (left) was involved in a blackmail attempt

‘Roushdane said that what had happened was normal when you are a famous footballer but that I should pay because he had vouched for me.’

Pogba began trying to raise the money before being released at 4am while being told he would be monitored.

In turn, the childhood friends said they were threatened by a mafia-like gang that controlled the entire extortion operation.

Roushdane K. said he had been shot in the hand by the unidentified gangsters, while Mamadou M. said they burned out his car.

After making an initial payment of €100,000 (£88,000), Pogba realized the extortionists were following him around the training ground at his current club, Juventus, and lodged a complaint with the Italian authorities on 16 July.

Among those he identified was his brother Mathias Pogba, the 32-year-old ex-Wrexham striker who has since been charged with blackmail after allegedly posting a series of video messages threatening Paul Pogba. Mathias Pogba denies all accusations.

Mathias Pogba has reportedly used social media to make wild video claims about his famous brother

On Friday – the day after the Austria games – Mathias’ Twitter account was reactivated and he wrote: ‘My brother has become a fan of witchcraft in recent years, becoming a follower of a sorcerer known as Marabout Ibrahim, called The Great .’

Echoing previous accusations, Matthias reportedly wrote: ‘My brother has on several occasions cursed his football teammates, including the prodigy Kylian Mbappé, whether out of jealousy or to win a match.’

In turn, Paul Pogba’s lawyer rejects such claims as completely false.

Leaked transcripts have also revealed that the head of security for the French team knew that Pogba was threatened by ‘a convicted murderer’ four months before the opening of a criminal investigation.

“He was going through a particularly difficult situation,” the officer told investigators, adding that Pogba “was afraid of being seen as a snitch”.

Pogba was a Manchester United player until the end of his contract, when he joined Juventus

This appears to be why the officer did not report the extortion attempts to his colleagues or make any other attempt to initiate a formal criminal investigation.

It was not until August that the complaint was finally extended to the French authorities.

Asked further about the gang, the officer said Pogba told him: ‘They are in Dubai. He explained that there is a contact on the front line in France and that these people had approached him directly and that they are also using his brother Mathias to make the connection.

‘Among these people there was a person who was convicted of murder and forced imprisonment’.

Pogba could miss out with Mbappe at the World Cup after knee surgery

Pogba first spoke to the French security chief in the same month he was detained in the Paris apartment.

The security chief added: ‘What I then learned was that these people even went to his house in Manchester. He was afraid of his wife and children who lived there.

‘I advised him to put a security device in front of the places where his family lives.

‘When he knew he was going to Turin, he told me he would take it into account for Italy.’

The scandal could not come at a worse time for France’s squad, who are hoping to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend their World Cup title.

While Mbappé has publicly described Pogba as ‘a friend’ and indicated he is not unduly concerned about what is being said, anger is simmering across the team.

The scandal has hit French football just as they are trying to defend their World Cup title won in 2018

“There is a feeling that there must be some fire to the smoke,” said a senior source at the French Football Federation (FFF).

“Paul Pogba has some good friends in the squad who believe everything he tells them, but others are more cautious.”

Didier Deschamps, the France manager, has expressed his support for Pogba but is also known to be deeply troubled.

FFF president Noel Le Graet, meanwhile, is embroiled in a growing sex abuse scandal, where he is accused of sending inappropriate texts to female FFF staff.

Amelie Oudea-Castera, France’s sports minister, has ordered an investigation and says “all forms of discrimination and violence, including sexist and sexual violence” must be fought.

Le Graet denies any wrongdoing and has offered “full transparency” to the investigation.

Pressing issues for Deschamps also include a growing list of injuries which – in addition to Pogba – have robbed him of stars including Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté.

It all paints a bleak picture for Les Bleus – a picture made considerably worse by alleged witchcraft.