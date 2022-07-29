Paul Gascoigne reveals Sir Alex Ferguson grudge after choosing Tottenham over Man United in 1988

Paul Gascoigne revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson still holds a grudge against him for signing for Tottenham instead of Manchester United in 1988.

in a interview with Rob Moore, the Tottenham and England icon revealed that Ferguson has yet to forgive the snub and while he has no regrets about his time at Spurs, Gazza did admit he would have loved to have played for the Scot.

Gascoigne left Newcastle United youth club in 1988 after four years at St James’ Park, turning down the Red Devils in favor of a move to North London, where he would play 92 games and score 33 goals before moving to 1992. Lazio came.

He said to Moore, “I saw him not long ago, Alex Ferguson. He is 82 and was at a competition last year. So I was told, “Paul, Alex Ferguson wants to see you.” I thought, “F***, here we go again.”

‘And he said, ‘How are we doing?’ I said, “I’m fine, thanks.” Then, “You b*****d, why the fuck didn’t you sign for me when you had the chance, nobody ever let me down”. I said, “I know, I’m sorry.” “You were a fucking player back then, son.”

“I’m still annoyed when I look at him and think, ‘F***, what a manager.’ He didn’t take s**t. I think I would definitely have gotten a few times from him, but I would have been the same player.”

At the time, the Scot had yet to turn the Red Devils into the footballing powerhouse they later became, with regular titles and trophies, and Tottenham was ahead of them.

But it wasn’t so much because of Spurs’ better reputation at the time that he chose to move to London, but more because of a strange offer he received from them.

He explained: ‘I turned down Man United more because Spurs offered me mum and dad a house phone and £20,000 and my dad a car and my sister a sunbed.

“Back then the Spurs were better than Man United, they were much better. It wasn’t until I signed for Spurs a year later that Fergie Becks brought in Scholes and they started winning everything. Then you think, wow.’

The maverick attacking midfielder also praised Ferguson, widely regarded as the greatest manager of all time, perhaps in hopes that he would finally be able to put the grudge to bed.

He added: ”The best in the world. When you saw people like Pele, Maradona, Johan Cruijff and I thought, “Okay, I can definitely be as good as them.” I knew that as a player.

“But when you say you want to be a manager, how can someone be so good Alex Ferguson?”