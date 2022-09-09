Patsy Kensit gets engaged to property tycoon lover after just five weeks

<!–

Patsy Kensit is reportedly getting married for the fifth time after getting engaged to a new boyfriend after a whirlwind five-week romance.

The actress is said to have accepted a proposal from her real estate mogul, Patrick Cassidy, after he got down on one knee during a fish meal on Tuesday evening.

He would have been introduced to her by friends.

Patsy Kensit is reportedly ‘set to marry for the fifth time after becoming engaged to a real estate mogul lover’ after just five weeks – pictured on Loose Women on August 23

The sun reports that a source said: ‘This has been a complete whirlwind romance.

“Both Patsy and Patrick have been beaten, and it just feels really good. He posed the question at Scott’s in London on Tuesday, and after she celebrated, they took over the bar at the nearby Connaught hotel and bought the whole room of Cristal champagne.

“They’ve only been together officially a few weeks, but Patsy is going with her heart.”

MailOnline has reached out to a spokesperson for Patsy Kensit for comment.

In August 2010, Patsy, who is mother to sons James, 27, and Lennon, 21, with her ex-partners James Kerr and Liam Gallagher, vowed never to marry again after divorcing her fourth husband.

She said the split with DJ Jeremy Healy has made her “foolish and ashamed” and plunged her into depression.

Patsy also described the divorce in April after a year of marriage as “embarrassing and humiliating.”

She then said, “This year was really, really awful. I lost my confidence and went from eight to eleven.

“But I’m looking forward to it now, with a million percent belief, that I definitely won’t get married again,” she told She magazine.

Patsy had said she ended the marriage after realizing the relationship wasn’t working.

She said, “I also felt like I would put myself first for my kids and I didn’t want that,” she said.

Three months ago, Patsy said she’d only had “two significant marriages” — to Simple Minds’ Jim Kerr and former Oasis star Liam Gallagher.