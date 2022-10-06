Paine falls cheaply on first-class return as Queensland take charge

Queensland 1 for 70 courses Tasmania 147 (Steketee 4-43) with 77 runs

Tim Paine made 6 and grabbed a sharp catch in his cricket return as Queensland had the first day of their Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania in Brisbane.

Sentenced in bleak conditions by Queensland captain Usman Khawaja, Tasmania hobbled to 5 to 59 to bring the former Test skipper to the fold shortly after lunch on the first day.

Paine came off goal with a sharp straight drive for three but was caught by Matthew Renshaw after cutting off a short shot from former teammate Gurinder Sandhu during a 19-ball stay.

Tasmania fell back to 8 for 93 but cleared to 147 thanks to offspinner Jarrod Freeman’s 44 from 65 balls at the redeveloped Allan Border Field.

A modest crowd watched as Michael Neser struck with the third ball of the innings, Caleb Jewell’s attempted cover drive and Matt Renshaw on the first slip. Mark Steketee had Tim Ward and Ben McDermott advance behind the wicket en route to a four wicket throw.

Joe Burns (35) then showed his class to drive Queensland’s response, the former Test opener rode and pulled with authority as the hosts finished the day 1 to 70. Marnus Labuschagne was also solid, unbeaten at 26 when poor light stopped play about 10 minutes before stumps were scheduled.

Paine looked sharp behind the stumps and ducked low to the left for a catch to send Renshaw away. He hadn’t played at the highest level since April last year after revelations about a text-message controversy in 2017.

Mark Steketee claimed four wickets•Getty Images

He took a summer long break from the sport but trained with the Tasmania squad and made a successful return in Hobart grade action last Sunday.

Paine, who had a laugh with Labuschagne as they left the field, had previously received a warm welcome from the hosts as they were hugged before the game by Queensland assistant and former Test-fast Andy Bichel.

Freeman, 22, was only five when Paine first played for Tasmania in 2005.

“It’s pretty surreal, pretty special,” he said of sharing the field with Paine and fellow test veterans Peter Siddle and Jackson Bird. “With Painey behind the stumps, it gives you a 10.20 percent boost and they know what they’re talking about.

“He is still one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it would be stupid not to have him by his side in that regard. He has bounced back and has shown that he is not ready yet, he has something to give.”

Speaking to nearby media as part of Australia’s T20 squad, fellow former captain Steven Smith said Paine would be “absolutely” welcomed by players in the national squad.

“I’m sure he’s excited,” Smith said. “It’s great to see him back doing what he loves; he’s just on the road so I wish him all the best in this game. The phone is always on so when he’s around [to catch up]yes no reason why not.”

Spinner Mitchell Swepson was not named to play for Queensland after being included in the Australian T20 squad to play England in Perth on Sunday.