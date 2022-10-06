Paedophile child murderer Sidney Cooke, 95, 'is granted a new appeal in his bid for freedom'

Pedophilic child killer Sidney Cooke has been given “a fresh appeal in his bid for freedom” after his last 10 requests to the parole board were all rejected.

Sidney Cooke, 95, a child abuser and serial killer from Stroud, was to die behind bars.

But according to SunCooke has been given a new appeal case for next year.

Parole officers have had his case referred to them and a review is now underway.

It is expected that a full hearing could take place early next year, according to sources.

Cooke will be one of the oldest prisoners to come before the parole board in recent years.

A result would be released within weeks and could mean he would be released or moved to an open prison.

Sidney Cooke, 95, pictured, a child abuser and serial killer, was to die behind bars. However, according to the Sun, Cooke has been given a new appeal next year

It comes after his tenth bid for freedom, along with a request to move him into an open prison, was rejected by a parole board last October.

The Parole Board said at the time: ‘Having considered the circumstances of his offending, the progress made on remand and the other evidence presented … the panel was not satisfied that Mr Cooke was suitable for release. .. nor did the panel recommend to the Secretary of State that Mr Cooke should be transferred to open prison.’

The document outlining the decision described Cooke, at the time of his offending, as having ‘manipulative and controlling behavior for his own gratification’ and believing he could have sex ‘as and when he wanted’.

It added: ‘His behavior in prison had been mixed and had raised concerns and even allegations over the years.’

The ‘Dirty Dozen’ gang Cooke was part of paid £5 each to rape Jason Swift, 14, pictured, a schoolboy who disappeared from his east London home in 1985. In November 1985, Jason’s naked body found on a farm in Essex

When he was jailed for life with a minimum sentence of five years in 1999, a judge described Cooke – who is also known by the surname Lomas – as a pedophile “of the highest risk” and his victims said they hoped he would die behind bars.

When he was 72, he had admitted a campaign of abuse against two brothers in the 1970s which began when they were just 13 and spanned five years.

He has also been linked to the unsolved murder of seven-year-old Mark Tildesley, who disappeared in 1984 after visiting a funfair near his home in Wokingham, Berkshire, and is suspected of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of six year. old Barry Lewis.

The 95-year-old traveled the country preying on vulnerable youngsters, setting up his children’s Test Your Strength machine at fairgrounds and using this as an opportunity to lure boys before drugging them and subjecting them to brutal assaults.

Cooke, nicknamed ‘Hissing Sid’, was part of the ‘Dirty Dozen’, a sick pedophile ring that abused young boys in the 1980s and was suspected of being responsible for the murders of up to nine young boys during sex orgies.

The gang operated from a flat on the Kingsmead estate in Hackney, east London, hiring hired boys or grabbing children off the street and subjecting them to sexual torture.

HMP Wakefield, pictured where Sidney Cooke has been in prison since 1999 after he was jailed for life for murder

The gang paid £5 each to rape Jason Swift, 14, who was a schoolboy who disappeared from his east London home in 1985.

In November 1985, Jason’s naked body was found on a farm in Essex.

For his role in the murder, Cooke was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Dirty Dozen members Leslie Bailey, Robert Oliver and Steven Barrell were also convicted of Swift’s murder.

Cooke was released from prison in April 1999 after serving nine years.

But after his release, he was immediately taken into voluntary custody for his own safety. But detectives, convinced he was responsible for other similar unsolved crimes, kept his case open.

Cooke was released from prison in April 1999 after serving nine years. But after his release, he was immediately taken into voluntary custody for his own safety. Pictured: Superintendent David Edwards, speaking on Panorama about the public anger following Cooke’s release

A year later he was arrested again for the historic abuse of two boys in the 1970s who he befriended while working at fairgrounds more than 30 years ago.

He was also accused of raping a young woman.

In an unexpected move during his 1999 trial at Manchester Crown Court, Cooke suddenly changed his plea to guilty and admitted ten offenses against the youths, subsequently receiving two life sentences.

Four charges of rape, another three of indecent assault and one of trespassing were left on the docket.

Cooke was convicted of Jason Swift’s murder along with Dirty Dozen members Leslie Bailey, pictured, Robert Oliver and Steven Barrell

Bailey was convicted in 1992 of the murder of seven-year-old Mark Tildesley, who was raped in Cooke’s caravan while visiting a fairground near Wokingham, Berkshire, in 1984.

He was also convicted of the murder of Barry Lewis, six, who was abducted in June 1991 before being sexually abused by up to eight men.

Bailey was murdered in his prison cell in 1993 and Oliver was last reported to be living in a bail hostel in Guildford, Surrey. Barrell’s whereabouts are unknown.

A spokeswoman for the Parole Board said: ‘The parole review has now been referred to the Parole Board by the Secretary of State for Justice and follows standard processes.

‘A hearing is expected to take place early next year.’