Paedophile, 34, who sexually abused his dog is jailed after police found video of the offence

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A pedophile has been jailed for a series of heinous acts of animal and child sex abuse after police discovered video footage of him abusing his dog.

Douglas Moore, 34, was convicted of 24 counts of multiple sexual offences, including having intercourse with an animal, at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court last Wednesday after the Met Police found ‘distressing video’ of him physically and sexually abusing a dog.

Analysis of his electronic devices revealed that Moore also attempted to arrange meetings to abuse dogs and children and looked for opportunities to barter and share material with other abusers. There was no evidence that the attempted meetings materialized.

He was also found with hashish and for writing obscene articles on the Internet.

Moore is now banned from owning animals and will be on the sex offenders register for life.

Douglas Moore, 34, (pictured) has been jailed for five years for a series of disgusting acts of animal and child sex abuse after police discovered video footage of him abusing his dog

While investigating another offense last year, the Met police discovered footage of a dog being physically and sexually abused.

The video was so disturbing that senior officers had to be called in and a warrant was sought to rescue the animal as well as arrest the perpetrator.

Moore, from Manchester, was remanded in custody at his home in Stockport on 8 November 2021 on suspicion of animal possession, possession of extreme pornography and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The dog was found on the property and removed. Officers also seized hashish from the scene and a number of devices, including his mobile phone and computer.

By analyzing his phone and computer, specialists revealed that Moore had been committing heinous sexual acts on the dog for a long time and was using the dark web to view even more extreme animal and human content.

Moore had also gone to great lengths to delete chat logs and website histories to hide his gross offending.

Moore was convicted of 24 counts of multiple sexual offences, including having intercourse with an animal, at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court (pictured) last Wednesday

A man who sexually abused his dog has been convicted of 24 counts Douglas Moore, 34, from Manchester, was jailed for five years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on October 5 after being convicted of a total of 24 counts, including: Intercourse with an animal

Causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal

Possession of an extremely pornographic image(s) portraying an act of intercourse/oral sex with a dead/live animal

Intentionally abetting or assisting the commission of an offense of intercourse with an animal

Making indecent photograph/pseudo photograph of a child

Attempt to arrange a child sexual abuse

Publication of an obscene article on the Internet

Possession of a Class B controlled drug – Cannabis/Cannabis resin

The evidence against Moore was so overwhelming that he had no choice but to plead guilty, officials say.

The pedophile was convicted of intercourse with an animal, inflicting unnecessary suffering on a protected animal and oral sex with a dead or alive animal.

He was also convicted of possessing an extremely pornographic image or images portraying sexual intercourse and intentionally encouraging or aiding the commission of an offense of sexual intercourse with an animal.

He was also convicted of child sexual abuse, including making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child and attempting to arrange the commission of child sexual offenses.

He was eventually convicted of possession of a Class B controlled substance – cannabis or cannabis resin – and publishing an obscene article online.

PC Pete Howes, from the Online Child Sexual Abuse & Exploitation Command, said: ‘When we found the original video, we took immediate and decisive action to identify Moore and save the dog.

‘I am pleased to say that the dog is now safe and well and is being cared for.

“The scale of evidence that was gathered meant that Moore had no option but to plead guilty. I am glad he is now in prison where he belongs.

‘It is no exaggeration to say that this study may well have saved several animals and people from incredibly serious harm.’