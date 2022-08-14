Padma Lakshmi goes to lunch with her dog in NYC…a day after ex Salman Rushdie’s brutal attack

Padma Lakshmi was spotted in New York City just one day after her ex-husband Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage in western New York.

Rushdie was stabbed as he was about to give a lecture at a literary festival. The author’s 1988 work, The Satanic Verses, which re-imagines parts of the life of the prophet Mohammed, led Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa, a death sentence, against Rushdie. His attacker, Hadi Matar, 24, is a sympathizer of the Iranian regime.

The famous author and model were married from 2004 to 2007. Both went on to belittle their former husbands in memoirs, with Rushdie accusing Lakshmi of “majestic narcissism.” Lakshmi, for her part, wrote that her ex-husband needed constant praise, nourishment and attention, not to mention “frequent sex.”

The 51-year-old Top Chef host had lunch at Il Posto Accanto restaurant in the East Village on Saturday afternoon with her beloved Chihuahua by her side.

Lakshmi wore a wraparound red dress with a thigh-high split paired with espadrille sandals.

Upon her arrival at the restaurant, Lakshmi had her raven locks pulled back into a loose ponytail and a black mask over her face.

Before sitting down to eat, the model took her little dog for a short walk around the neighborhood.

After dinner, the model was captured without a mask and with her hair down.

Holding a bag of leftovers, she appeared to be heading back home with her four-legged relative by her side.

Around the time Lakshmi was having lunch, the man suspected of assaulting her ex-husband, 75, during a Friday speaking engagement was his first day in court.

Matar pleaded not guilty, through his attorney, to attempted murder and assault, and was denied bail, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The suspect, a New Jersey resident, is charged with stabbing Sir Salman Rushdie, whose novel The Satanic Verses (1988) caused death threats, just as he was introduced during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute, a nonprofit educational and retreat center.

He was about to give a lecture when a masked knifeman stormed the stage and attacked him.

In a three-minute video clip shared by one of those in attendance, people could be heard screaming and gasping as a dozen onlookers, including a police officer, rushed to the stage and wrestled the author’s attacker. Blood continued to splash over a chair and a screen after the frenzied attack.

Sir Salman is on a ventilator in hospital after he suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in his arm on Friday morning. His spokesman said he is likely to lose an eye.

The famous author and Lakshmi were married from 2004 to 2007.

