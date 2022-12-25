Paddy Pimblett has emerged as one of the biggest UFC stars this year and is poised for a big 2023

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett was already making waves before he signed for the UFC, but few could have predicted he would rise to fame so quickly.

The Liverpool fighter has already emerged as one of the promotion’s most compelling new stars. He’s won all four of his fights to date and combined that success with the kind of personality his paymasters dream of.

It has to be said, of course, that the overwhelming positivity surrounding Pimblett took a hit at UFC 282 earlier this month, when many felt he had been mistakenly credited with a win over Jared Gordon on the scorecards.

Paddy Pimblett has won four out of four in the UFC and received a lot of attention

‘The Baddy’ pictured on BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year red carpet in jeans and waistcoat alongside his fiancé Laura Gregory

Some fans have also criticized the UFC for giving the 27-year-old what they see as preferential treatment in terms of raising his profile.

He slipped into a main event spot on a pay-per-view card with just his fourth appearance in the octagon, but there’s a degree to which the UFC is simply playing the game of supply and demand.

Pimblett is in high demand. Fellow fighters are desperate to face him as they see the hype around him as inflated to a level beyond his fighting ability.

Terrence McKinney is the last to insult him by saying, “Drew (Dober) would flatline him — I would flatline him,” McKinney said. ‘Honestly. He doesn’t want to fight either of us. Drew kicks him out.’

Pimblett, pictured here during his victory over Jared Gordon, won the decision

‘[Paddy] did his best to defend the punches with his face,” McKinney said. ‘I am really amazed [that]. He tried to break Gordon’s fist on his face. That is an extreme technique. I need to practice it more.

‘Which [damage] just adds up. You can only do that for so long.

‘He’s not at all [a top 15 guy],” McKinney added.

Exactly where Pimblett’s talents will take him remains to be seen. He’s convinced he’ll become a UFC champion one day, but others see enough weaknesses in his game to be badly exposed at the elite level.

Of course, it’s not Pimblett’s fault that the judges scored his last fight for him over Gordon.

Some fans and fighters believed Pimblett was lucky to get the nod on the scorecards

But fellow combatants, perhaps already envious of Dana White and Co’s esteem for him, rallied to call the decision a “heist.”

Pimblett doubled down and insisted he clearly won the fight, saying, “I sat next to Dominick Cruz before and we talked about it. I told him, ‘Checking time means nothing’. Injury. Look at my face, look at Jared’s. I don’t care what anybody says, boy.

“If you look back in the history books, I have the little green marker next to my name with the W. Everyone else can suck my ass.”

That may not be popular with fans or fighters, who prefer a sheepish shrug and offer a rematch.

But even as Pimblett’s incredible popularity wanes, the old Floyd Mayweather trick of getting people to tune in hoping you lose is just as effective. He provokes a reaction, positive or negative, and that’s what pay-per-view stars have to do.

The Liverpool fighter is still undefeated in the UFC from four fights to date

Pimblett won his first three fights, including his debut pictured above, by finishing

Pimblett has spoken brilliantly on the topic of mental health, using his platform to send a powerful message to men suffering from depression to seek help.

He has also said he wants to fight little Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

It’s similar to the wild guess that Conor McGregor has used so successfully over the years, though inevitable comparisons between the two aren’t quite as illuminating.

Both men seem to say exactly what they want, regardless of how people will take it.

A measure of Pimblett’s success is that a video of him on a woman’s video doorbell asking for water to clean up his dog’s poop was viewed millions of times and made its way to Sportscenter in the US within hours.

You might think the perfect UFC record and skyrocketing fame would cheer Pimblett on, but it seems to have honed the chip on his shoulder.

Pimblett and Molly McCann (right) conquered the O2 Arena twice this year

The UFC star spoke to a woman through her video doorbell after she went to her house to ask for water to clean up his dog’s mess

Pimplett shared the video on his Instagram account to confirm his message in the video

Dubbed a “hype train,” he’s determined to prove the doubters wrong.

Before the Gordon fight, he said, “When it comes to MMA, there are levels. People think I’m a hype train and the UFC is pressuring me.

“They’re not, I’m just doing the best content so the UFC uses my stuff, that’s why I get more views than anyone else because I’m the new cash cow.”

Anyone in the O2 Arena for Pimblett’s two finishes on home soil this year would agree.

The public reaction and deafening reception to his strike was unlike anything else on the stacked London cards.

He was not pleased with either performance, despite finishing both Jordan Leavitt and Kazula Vargas. Gordon was a step up in class and Pimblett failed to show that he was ‘above’ as promised before the fight.

Pimblett claims to have submitted Gordon twice in five minutes during a session in 2018, but the American fighter denies it

So what’s next? The rise has been rapid, but is Pimblett heading for a decline?

He is now entering a territory where any opponent he faces will be a killer. “Pemblett gets hit too much” is the primary criticism, but he has so far shown the chin to get away with it.

It might be wise to rematch Gordon and try to make a statement and silence the doubters.

Or he could choose someone between No. 15 and No. 10, which would be the next logical step.

He will need some time to recover from a foot injury suffered against Gordon, but could return in the first quarter of next year.

The flaws in his game need to be cleaned up, but in reality, no one in the UFC has managed to capitalize on it by raising their hand so far.

What he really craves is a credible win and a flawless performance against someone highly regarded by fans. At 27 years old, Pimblett has more than a decade in the game if he keeps his spirits up.

The British fighter and his team could achieve great things in 2023 at the current pace

But 2023 will be enlightening. If he maintains the current pace of progress, he could fly to a title in 12 months.

That remains a big “if” in one of the deepest divisions in the UFC. But despite popular belief, the promotion won’t protect their best prospects for long.

The whole business model is based on the best fighting the best.

Pimblett will find his level sooner or later. Exactly where that is remains to be seen, but there’s one certainty: the fans will be tuning in.