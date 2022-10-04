Oz Lotto draw: Aussie $50million jackpot wins jackpot

<!–

The winner of a $50 million Oz Lotto jackpot remains a mystery after Tuesday night’s draw, with the lucky ticket holder resting their head on the pillow, completely unaware of their newfound fortune.

The winning numbers for the Oz Lotto draw 1494 on Tuesday 4 October were 37, 42, 47, 39, 5, 17 and 20, while the supplementary numbers were 29, 22 and 38.

A Tatts store in the City of Casey, in Melbourne’s south-east, sold the winning ticket.

Lott spokeswoman Anna Hobdell said the winning ticket was unregistered, meaning lottery officials must wait for the unknown person to come forward.

‘Imagine going to bed tonight not knowing you’ve just won $50 million in the Oz Lotto! That’s the reality for a mystery Victorian after scoring Division One in tonight’s Oz Lotto draw,” she said.

“Although we have not been able to confirm the Division 1 win with tonight’s winner, we can guarantee that when they check their ticket and discover their news, they will be jumping for joy.

“Not only is this mysterious Victorian Oz Lotto’s biggest winner for 2022, but they are also the fourth biggest winner of the year across all lottery games.”

Ms Hobdell is urging everyone to check their records – especially those in Victoria.

“In Victoria, people have 12 months to claim their premiums directly from us,” she said.

“After that point the award goes to the Victorian State Revenue Office and there is a process to collect it from there.

‘So while there’s still plenty of time to claim the prize, the clock is ticking, check your tickets!’