Outrage as music star Akon DEFENDS Kanye West for saying he ‘loved’ Nazis and admired Adolf Hitler

Akon has been accused of “spiting in the faces of Jewish people” after defending Kanye West, saying his anti-Semitic comments don’t bother him “because they don’t affect me personally.”

The Senegalese-American singer, 49, made the comments on Friday morning’s Sky News’ Breakfast show and told anyone offended by the comments to “don’t take things too personally.”

It came after Kanye, aka Ye, 45, heaped praise on Adolf Hitler and said people should “stop dissing the Nazis” in a disturbing interview with far-right pundit Alex Jones this week.

The father, who shares four children with Kim Kardashian, also denied the Holocaust, telling Jones and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who also appeared on the InfoWars show, “The Holocaust is not what happened… it didn’t six million Jews killed. , that is simply factually incorrect.’

Kanye West bizarrely appears in InfoWars by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones (pictured together) where he says ‘I see good things about Hitler’

Akon was asked by Sky News presenter Anna Jones to explain his continued support for Kanye despite his shocking statements.

He said, “I show support for opinions and I think people will always have a specific opinion and I think the moment we get to the point where we close our minds to other people’s opinions, it doesn’t allow us to to get to know each other better…

“I think sometimes we need to open our minds and let things play out to better understand the situation.”

He said he was “an advocate for the right to believe what you want to believe” and said he would let Kanye know that he disagreed with him if they had a conversation, but that “communication is key.”

When asked if Kanye’s comments bothered him, he said, “Not really, because those comments don’t really affect me personally… conversation can be answered.

Akon’s comments in defense of Kanye were labeled “appalling,” “shocking,” and “absolutely mean” by social media users

Who is Akon? ‘Smack That’ singer is a father of six, entrepreneur, philanthropist… and owner of a diamond mine Akon, real name Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, is a Senegalese-American singer and entrepreneur. The 49-year-old rose to fame with his debut single Locked Up in 2004, followed by the equally successful Lonely. He also enjoyed success with Smack That, featuring Eminem, I wanna Love You, featuring Snoop Dogg and Right Now (Na Na Na), all of which were featured on his three-time Grammy nominated album Konvicted. Akon was born in Missouri but grew up in Senegal, which he describes as his “hometown,” where he learned five instruments, including the drums and djembe. He is the father of six children with three different women, with whom he says he has a good relationship. After finding success, in 2014 he launched the Akon Lighting Africa project, which supplies electricity to 15 countries on the continent. He also announced plans in 2018 for Akon City, a $6 billion project with the Senegalese government to build a futuristic tourist city complete with a cryptocurrency-based economy using Akoin. He said last month it would begin taking in residents in 2026. But aside from his philanthropic endeavors, he has come under scrutiny for owning a diamond mine in South Africa. The industry in the country is notorious for poor and poor working conditions and often has serious environmental consequences. When asked if he profited from “blood diamonds,” he said he didn’t believe they existed. He later accepted that they did, but insisted he is the partial owner of an African mine dedicated to avoiding the use of blood diamonds while donating profits to local communities.

“I think when someone is offended sometimes they just lash out in defense, or lash out to make that person feel the same insult that they felt, and I think if you take negative and apply negative response, you only get negative back .

He added, “Don’t take things too personally until you understand the situation.”

His comments were labeled “appalling,” “shocking,” and “absolutely mean” by social media users.

One tweeted, “Those comments don’t touch him personally?! … That is spitting in the face of Jewish people everywhere. Hate is hate, no chance to learn.”

Another furious: “This is so disgusting, he makes excuses for Nazi apologists with a smile on his face, how can anyone give people a platform to talk about it and pass on the Nazi ideology?!”

One fan said that while Akon’s “goal to listen to people” was “admirable,” it was the “totally inappropriate context to do that,” adding, “What Kanye said is wrong, period.”

MailOnline has reached out to an Akon representative for comment.

Kanye’s shocking interview this week saw him wearing a cloth mask that covered his entire face.

In it he ranted: “I see good things about Hilter … every man has something of value that he has brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

He later said that the Germans “had a really good leader once” and denied that Hitler had ordered the deaths of six million Jews.

“He didn’t kill six million Jews. That’s just factually incorrect,” West said in some of his most anti-Semitic remarks to date.

‘I try not to shock. I like Hitler. The Holocaust is not what happened…Hitler has many redeeming qualities,” he said.

Even Jones, who is no stranger to controversy, seemed visibly uncomfortable at times during the three-hour broadcast.

He encouraged Kanye to remove his mask and repeatedly asked him what time his flight was, insisting that he doesn’t like Hitler.

However, he also tried to minimize the live, escalating backlash, saying critics were trying to “censor” the rapper, and celebrated the fact that it was his most-watched broadcast of 2022.

During the show, the House Judiciary Committee deleted an old tweet praising West, saying “enough is enough.”

West reenacted a fake conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentanyahu, talked about his divorce from Kim Kardashian and then turning to alcohol and “threesomes,” and referred to a 2024 presidential campaign as a “walk to the [White] House.’

He also repeatedly referred to Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, who is also Jewish, claiming that he was trying to “ruin his life” and goaded him with anti-Semitic remarks.

“If they’re going to call me and try to lobotomize me, or they’re going to put me in jail, that just proves what I’m saying and it’s going to fuel the high schools, gymnasiums, colleges that say enough is enough.”

“I have the right to speak out loud.

“That’s our First Amendment, and it’s a shame you have to be considered someone on the spectrum to have the courage to speak out loud.

“You have beaten me to a pulp, but I am not afraid. You can call me crazy, you can take the money… but Jesus is king and I love everyone. This is love talk.’

“I like Jewish people, I like supermodels,” he said.

The pair were joined by white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who had lunch with West and Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

West agreed with Fuentes, saying he was “pro-Putin” and “pro-Russia,” and defended Balenciaga against claims of child exploitation, saying, “Everyone in the sex industry is just as bad as the pedophiles.”