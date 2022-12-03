Outlander’s Sam Heughan cuts casual figure in NY – after hitting out at show bosses

Outlander star Sam Heughan was spotted on a relaxing getaway in New York’s Soho neighborhood on Friday.

The actor, 42, looked casual in a quilted jacket as he had coffee with a male friend in the Big Apple.

It comes after Sam lashed out at show bosses for filming an “unnecessary” shot of his penis during a harrowing rape scene on Outlander.

Sam, who has his own Sassenach Whiskey brand, looked tough in his beige jacket and kept it casual with dark blue jeans.

He covered his famous face with a cap and wore a pair of sneakers.

Sam, who just won the Audience Award at the BAFTA Scotland Awards, looked relaxed as he chatted with his friend.

Last month, the Scottish star slammed show bosses for filming an “unnecessary” shot of his penis during a harrowing rape scene on Outlander.

The 42-year-old stars alongside Caitríona Balfe, 43, in the time-bending series about a World War II nurse who travels back in time to Scotland in 1743, where she meets a dashing Highland warrior.

Signing up for the show – which is broadcast by Starz – the star agreed to nudity in his contract in 2014, but said he felt “betrayed” when producers wanted to reveal his genitals after his character suffered a “horrific” assault. had undergone.

In his memoir, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Sam recalled filming the final episodes of season one where his character, 18th century Highland warrior Jamie Fraser, was tortured and repeatedly raped by his nemesis, Captain Jonathan ‘Black Jack Randall. played by Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies.

He said he told showrunners he believed using a photo of his genitals in such a harrowing scene would “sexualize” the gruesome assault his character had just endured. moment.

He explained, “This was not a moment where I felt that being naked would add to the horror of what Jamie is undergoing in that castle dungeon as a form of punishment, submission and humiliation.

“I pushed back, reasoning that nudity sexualized a horrific experience for my character, and it led to quite a bit of discussion.

“Creative conversations are a hallmark of all productions, good art is made by questioning the truth and we all want to get it right.”

In the end, the Outlander bosses agreed that his character Jamie would be seen naked, but “spread on the dungeon stones” after being attacked, with Sam confessing, “Those final scenes were incredibly hard to film.”

He added, “Even though the nudes happily ended up on the cutting room floor. It was a moving, exhausting experience.’

But while his genitals didn’t make it to the final episode, Sam admitted that the debate over whether or not to include those shots “betrayed his faith” in the show’s creative team — adding that he doesn’t believe such scenes would ever be filmed. Today.

“Times have changed,” Sam wrote. “The c**k shot was unnecessary and kind of damaged my trust in the creative team.

“We don’t have to see the horror to imagine what the characters are going through. Imagination is much more powerful.’

Outlander’s first season debuted eight years ago, in August 2014, and season six – the most recent – aired earlier this year, with subsequent episodes expected to premiere next year.

If you have experienced rape or sexual assault, abuse or violence, please contact Rape Crisis on 0808 802 9999