Ousmane Dembele’s new Barcelona contract ‘includes £43.7m release clause’ for next summer only

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele’s contract extension has been revealed to reportedly contain a £43.7m release clause which, if paid, would see the fee split between the player and the club.

The Frenchman has managed to revive his career at the Nou Camp since the arrival of Xavi as manager, although it looked like he would be on his way out of the club.

After problems arose off the pitch in the second half of last season, Dembele was believed to leave the LaLiga side when his contract expired in the summer.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund forward proved he can still be an important member of the Barcelona squad as Xavi called him ‘an example’ for his team-mates as he managed to recapture his best form.

This led to him being offered a new two-year contract, which he signed, ending transfer speculation about his future.

It has now emerged that his contract states that there is a release clause of £43.7 million in his contract that will not be paid until next summer, according to L’Equipe.

President of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, has helped the club deal with their financial problems

Barcelona manager Xavi (pictured) helped Dembele find his best form for the club

The report also says Dembele received a pay rise, despite many of the squad taking pay cuts amid Barcelona’s current financial woes.

Dembele recently said in an interview that he had previously ‘wasted his time’ and is now determined to make up for lost time.

He told RMC Sport in France: ‘I remember a meeting between Xavi and me in December. I told him I would sign my contract.

Dembele wants to make up for the time he lost during spells on the sidelines with injuries

‘I was young like everyone else. But I managed to get out of this situation. However, it is not all that people imagined. From 2017 to 2021, I have wasted my time tremendously. I have wasted five years of my life.’

‘I had a lot of injuries in my hamstring. If you don’t work, you will stagnate. You’re going to hurt yourself if you don’t get stronger, they told me. With Koeman and Xavi it ​​got better. Since then I have had no injuries.

“Fingers crossed, I keep working. I’m fine, I’m good at Barcelona, ​​I have the trust of the whole team, the whole club and I’m happy. Now everyone’s talking about football, it’s better .’