‘Our family’s already suffered’: Candice Warner speaks out on ‘abuse’ faced by daughters

“It’s still raw, we go to cricket so often to watch David play and there are always people shouting things at the crowd,” she said.

The former ironwoman began to cry when she talked about her three young daughters, Ivy Mae (8), Indi Rae (6) and Isla Rose (3).

Candice and her husband David Warner, and their three children.

“My daughters proudly wear their father’s T-shirt with their father’s name on it. The fact that my daughters have to be abused because of incidents that happened in the past is not fair,” she said.

When asked about the hearing, Candice said the fact that it was made public was unnecessary, describing the need for coaches and players to be cross-examined as “outrageous”.