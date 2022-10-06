Osher Gunsberg leaves a Channel 10 event on crutches as he reveals his new moustache

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Osher Gunsberg was seen leaving the Channel 10 Upfronts on a pair of crutches earlier this week – a year after undergoing painful hip replacement surgery.

The Bachelor star used the mobility aid as he left the Ten studios in Sydney next to a woman who appeared to be a publicist.

The 48-year-old nevertheless appeared cheerful, smiling and talking to the woman as he made his way to a waiting chauffeur-driven car.

Osher Gunsberg was seen leaving the Channel 10 Upfronts on a pair of crutches earlier this week – a year after undergoing painful hip replacement surgery

Osher also unveiled a new take on the event – with a bushy mustache that complimented his famous quiff haircut.

The TV host dressed his fit figure in black skinny jeans and a beige T-shirt.

He was wearing an Aboriginal-flagged duffel bag and a pair of bright orange glasses.

The 48-year-old nevertheless appeared cheerful, smiling and talking to a woman as he made his way to a waiting car with a driver.

This isn’t the first time Osher has been seen with crutches.

In December 2020, he leaned on the mobility aid while posing for a Christmas picture next to his wife Audrey, stepdaughter Georgia and son Wolfie.

“Santa looks like he’s a really good boy for the picture. Merry Christmas from our family to yours no matter how far apart you are,” Osher captioned the message.

Osher also revealed a new take on the event – with a bushy mustache that complimented his famous quiff haircut

This isn’t the first time Osher has been seen with crutches. In December 2020, he leaned on the mobility aid as he posed for a Christmas photo next to his wife Audrey, stepdaughter Georgia and son Wolfie

Fans expressed concern about Osher after the family photo was shared on Instagram.

‘Merry Christmas to your family. Did you hurt yourself?’ noted one person.

“Merry Christmas Osher to you and your family. What’s with the walking stick?’ said another.

One person commented, “Are you on crutches, Osher?”

‘What have I missed? Why are you on crutches?’ asked another person. ‘Are you OK ? Merry Christmas,” one wrote.

Osher later revealed on his podcast Better Than Yesterday that he had undergone hip replacement surgery.

“There isn’t a huge complication, but there is some swelling under the incision site. Not infected, I have been checked for that,” he said.

“It’s quite painful, so I can’t do the rehab that I have to do to mobilize the joint and regain strength and good movement.”

“I’m in this weird holding pattern of pain management and trying to sleep well and not be able to move too much,” he explained.