Opinion: Can Playing Computer Video Games Make You Smarter?

If you spend more than an hour a day playing video games, that’s 5% of your life. Will this investment of time do any good for your brain?

This is a question that my colleagues and I at UC Santa Barbara have been studying for the past two decades. We want to know if playing video games can increase cognitive abilities: in other words, can games make you smarter? We have performed experiments, performed meta-analyses of research literature and even produced a couple of books: “computer games to learn Y “Game-Based Learning Manual.”

The results have been amazing, with some bad news, good news, even better news, and some prospects for the future based on rigorous scientific research.

My team focuses on what I call cognitive consequence experiments. Our researchers take a group of people and give them a test that assesses some cognitive ability, such as attention, perception, mental flexibility, spatial processing, reasoning, or memory. We then divided the group in half. Half play a video game focused on that skill for two hours or more over many sessions; the other half is engaged in some other activity, like playing a word search game. Then we give everyone the same test again.

First, the bad news. A careful review of published scientific research shows that most standard video games do not improve cognitive abilities. This is valid for strategy games, adventure games, puzzle games and many more. brain training games.

Here’s the good news. It seems that there is a genre of trading games that can improve cognitive skills, and it might surprise you. Playing action video gamesincluding first-person shooters, can continually exercise your perceptual attention with immediate feedback, in a variety of ever-changing contexts, and with ever-increasing levels of challenge.

Finally, even better news. Some research groups are having success creating non-violent learning games that work. Our lab, for example, has partnered with the CREATE Lab at New York University to develop games using evidence-based theories. In one, “All You Can ET,” space creatures fall from the sky and you must shoot food or drink based on ever-changing rules. This trains “task switching” or what some people call multitasking, an executive function skill associated with academic success.

We found that playing “All You Can ET” for just two hours improved task-switching skills more than playing a word search game for the same amount of time. “All You Can ET” is available for free on the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store (we do not receive any revenue from the game).

Some other labs have had similar successes. Neuroscientist Adam Gazzaley and his team at UC San Francisco, for example, created NeuroRacer: a multitasking car-driving game that has proven train attention control skills in older adults. That technology it was used by a company to develop EndeavorRx, intended to help children with attention deficit disorder. In 2020, it became the first video game FDA approved for medical marketingavailable by prescription.

Why do these games work and others don’t? Our games are designed with six principles: focus on a well-specified target skill, provide repeated practice, provide immediate feedback, maintain increasing levels of challenge, provide varied contexts to exercise the skill, and make sure gameplay is enjoyable.

With studies like these in hand, we can look forward to a future where researchers and developers collaborate to build fun games that train specific cognitive skills. So that hour of play a day will actually make you smarter.

Richard E. Mayer is an educational psychologist at UC Santa Barbara. This piece was co-produced with well-known magazine.