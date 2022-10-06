OnlyFans star and ex-con Dale Egan suffers nasty injuries in Bali bike crash

<!–

A reformed jailbird who spent four years behind bars before becoming an OnlyFans star is lucky to be alive after driving a scooter into a wall in Bali at 50km/h.

Dale Egan, 32, from the Gold Coast, booked the trip to Indonesia to celebrate the end of his parole period.

He was previously jailed in 2015 and spent four-and-a-half years behind bars after committing a violent, drug-fueled home invasion.

After leaving prison, he has become one of Australia’s biggest adult movie stars and is in the top 0.2 percent of influencers on the platform in the country.

The former bouncer who earns $1 million. year, checked into a villa in Canggu before the crash.

On Instagram, Egan posted the video with the Harry Potter theme music. The caption read: “I guess this isn’t platform nine past three”

He arrived at 1 a.m. Tuesday, and after waking up the next day, he rented a scooter from the hotel with his friend.

However, he was left in significant pain with shocking footage showing him driving the scooter into a brick wall.

“I just jumped on it and my mates said I was doing what’s called full whiskey gas,” he shared. Gold Coast Bulletin.

‘It maxed out and I couldn’t find the brake and didn’t realize I was still holding the accelerator. It all happened so fast.

‘I smashed into the wall at 50 km/h and immediately my mate Lee ran over.

‘I shot blood out of my head and my leg.’

He said staff at the villa drove him to an ambulance depot after the crash before he was taken to an emergency hospital where he underwent eight hours of treatment.

Egan received nearly 30 total stitches in his forehead and legs.

‘The skin on my forehead actually ripped right back off my face. It was quite complete, he said.

Dale Egan, 31, has become one of Australia’s biggest adult film and OnlyFans stars after moving on from a life of temptation and crime

The 31-year-old is now in the top 0.2 percent of influencers on the platform in Australia, earning tens of thousands of dollars a month

He also praised the hospital service in Indonesia, claiming it was ‘superior’ to the Gold Coast.

‘I went back to the hotel and poured a vodka apple. I thought I wasn’t going to let a little scooter crash ruin my holiday.’

