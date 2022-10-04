Online fandom communities can facilitate state censorship, according to new research

New media and society (2022). DOI: 10.1177/14614448221113923″ width=”800″ height=”315″/> Analytical procedure. Credit: New Media & Society (2022). DOI: 10.1177/14614448221113923



Authoritarian regimes around the world have embraced the digital age. And they have generally been effective in limiting the online presence of alleged opponents within their borders – from intellectual dissidents to transnational activists.

However, as a new study published in the journal New Media & Society shows, censorship is not strictly a state matter. By examining social media posts from a Chinese online subculture community, the researchers found that members regularly engaged in some form of participatory censorship, even in a non-political context. The study’s co-authors are Zhifan Luo, an assistant professor of sociology and anthropology in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and Muyang Li at York University in Toronto.

The researchers collected and analyzed more than 323,000 community posts and comments on Douban, a non-political Chinese social media site dedicated to cultural and entertainment discussions. The sub-community they chose to study was devoted to a television show based on a genre of queer fantasy fiction known as danmei, which centers on romantic relationships between male characters.

They found that the deliberate uncertainty surrounding China’s censorship policies led members to censor themselves and others, strengthening the authoritarian regime’s control over the Internet even when it was absent.

Deciphering the Rules

Luo has been a member of the danmei fan community since she was a teenager. She says she has noticed a change in community dynamics over the past decade as the genre grew in popularity and the mainstream entertainment industry in China took notice.

“The censorship regime started to pay attention to this genre of romantic stories between gay men, created by women for the entertainment of women, because the portrayal of sexual orientation and masculinity is still a sensitive topic in China,” she says.

Community members were embroiled in a heated discussion over a possible television adaptation of a much-loved story (which the authors kept anonymous to protect community members) that they feared would be significantly altered to prevent Chinese cultural mores from being disrupted. offended. And while most of the online conversations revealed that fans were concerned about how the show’s original material would be adapted, Luo says: “The big story here is how people are dealing with the censorship regime. People are trying to live a normal life under it. lead and work with, even work for it.”

The root of this uneasy relationship between social media users and the state’s deliberately opaque censorship regime is what the researchers call the “imaginary” of censorship: what the users believe are the regime’s rules, scope, and limits of what does. and is not allowed.

“Censorship is like a black box,” explains Luo. “The government doesn’t give you a list of what you can and cannot say. If there was such a list, we would find a way around it. Their strategy is to give you no clue, so you end up censoring yourself…and you’re more likely to censor yourself more severely than the regime would.”

The researchers found that the users would try to figure out the parameters of the regime, imagining what a state censor would think of a particular comment or argument. They speculated on a censor’s psychology or scoured government websites for clues. In the heat of anonymous online arguments, some users have even reported a rival to authorities for alleged violations of permitted limits.

“They would create a social system and social understanding — a social imagination — of censorship and act on it,” she says. “They create a social system of censorship that is related to, but separate from, the state’s censorship system.”

A loaded term

Luo concludes with a comparison with the rise of the cancellation culture in Western democracies, on campus, online and in the workplace. She approaches the subject with some caution.

“There are some similar elements here, but I think the term ‘censorship’ is overused,” she explains. “I think we can look at the role of the individual in setting boundaries between what is appropriate and inappropriate and the implications for the powers of states and social media platforms.”

More information:

Zhifan Luo et al, Participatory censorship: how online fandom community facilitates authoritarian rule, New Media & Society (2022). Zhifan Luo et al, Participatory censorship: how online fandom community facilitates authoritarian rule,(2022). DOI: 10.1177/14614448221113923

