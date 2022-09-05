One of two suspects in Canadian stabbing is found dead 

The attacks were among the deadliest in Canada’s modern history, with victims identified so far ranging in age from 77 to 14 years old.

One of the two brothers suspected of committing a mass stabbing in a rural Canadian settlement has been found dead, police said Monday, while the other brother was still at large.

Damien and Myles Sanderson were charged with killing 10 people and injuring 19 in a stabbing that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead on the James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police commander Rhonda Blackmore said at a news conference.

His brother, Myles Sanderson, 30, “may have suffered injuries” and may be seeking medical attention, she added.

Damien Sanderson (left) has been found dead, Canadian police said Monday. His brother Myles Sanderson (right) remains on the run, wanted in connection with Sunday stabbings in Saskatchewan

The attacks were among the deadliest in Canada’s modern history.

Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were seemingly random.

A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the first victims identified.