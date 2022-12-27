One-day seminar focuses on car maintenance education

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — On February 25, the Polish Community Center will host a one-day auto maintenance seminar. The Northeast Chassis Seminar will be held from 9 am to 5 pm, with guest speakers and entry prizes.

The cost of the seminar is $120 per person or $500 for five people. Quota limited to 350 people. Attendees will learn about basic maintenance, tire and wheel preparation, shock and spring functions, and more.

Includes light breakfast and lunch. To reserve a spot, call or text (518) 429-4746 or email creckner17@gmail.com.