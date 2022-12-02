On day two of the Boston tour, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a joke about being “better in cold temperatures”

Last modified on

Dec 02, 2022 00:03 GMT

The Prince and Princess of Wales have dazzled crowds on day two of their Boston visit. Take a look here…

The Prince and Princess of Wales met Boston locals on Thursday as they took part in a jam-packed schedule of activities on the second day of their royal tour in Massachusetts. The weather was cold all day, and their afternoon event saw Prince William joke that he was “better in cold weather”.

William and Kate took in Piers Park and learned about the history of the area now threatened by rising sea levels. However the freezing temperatures saw William put his hands in his pockets, laughing that “when I can feel them again they come back out”.

“We’re better in cold weather rather than hot weather, so it’s fine,” he then quipped.

The day began with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropping the official teaser for their upcoming docuseries on Netflix. But it was business of usual for the royal pair as their first port of call was Greentown Labs.

They visited Greentown Labs in the nearby town of Somerville before meeting those who had been helped by Roca, non-profit organisation supporting disadvantaged young people, in the neighbouring city of Chelsea. They also undertook their first public walkabout in the city where they greeted one woman who was reduced to tears

Prince William accompanied his stylish wife for the outing. He looked smart wearing a navy jacket layered over a cosy maroon knit jumper, neatly coordinating with Kate’s berry-toned aesthetic.

Prince William kept his hands covered

Here, Prince William and Princess Kate learnt all about the tech hub which has been nurturing climate pioneers for more than a decade.They were given an insight into the development of innovative green technologies.

Greentown is believed to be the largest climate technology start-up incubator in North America, having supported more than 500 companies, since founded in 2011, that have created more than 9,000 jobs and raised more than $4 billion (£3.3b) in funding.

Both William and Kate met with the Chief Executive Officer of Greentown Labs and the President of the Northeast Clean Energy Council, to learn about the history of Greentown Labs and how it is contributing to global efforts to address the climate crisis.

As they departed, the royal pair were greeted by a young boy who had come dressed as a Buckingham Palace guard, complete with a bearskin hat.

The two were overjoyed at the moment, as eight-year-old Henry handed Kate a bouquet of flowers and she crouched down to talk to him more.

Henry and his two moms had visited London earlier in 2022 and attended the Changing of the Guards where Henry fell in love with the outfits.

The royal couple then visited the premises of Roca, a non-profit organisation supporting disadvantaged young people, in the neighbouring city of Chelsea, where they heard about the issues those between16 and 24 are facing.

Roca aims to reduce levels of trauma, violence and incarceration, create sustained employment, and improve parenting.

They also work closely with critical public systems such as police officers, judges, correction officers and child protection services to help build policies and practices that produce better outcomes for young people who are the primary victims or drivers of violence.

Sitting down with a group containing two counsellors and two young people who have been helped by Roca, the couple chatted more about the work the organisation does.

Jonathan Williams, 22, a candidate on the Young Men’s programme, had an “awakening”, while serving time for an attempted robbery, telling the pair that he is now working to become an insurance broker and is focusing on improving his self-image and helping others.

“The people here are genuine, it makes it easier for you to engage,” he shared.

“At Roca they are on my back, they are always checking up on me. I now don’t worry about the things I can’t do and concentrate on settings goals for what kind of man I want to be in the future.”

After they pair went for their first walkabout in the city, where they met adoring fans including one woman who burst into tears when she met Kate.

They were also gifted flowers from many children who waited in the cold for a glimpse of the Princess and Prince.

Having spent time hearing about how Boston has successfully driven climate innovation in the morning, the Prince and Princess traveled to East Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline.

At Piers Park, the two explored Boston’s waterfront as the city contends with rising sea levels, and met key leaders from organisations including Boston Harbor Now, Stone Living Lab, the Trustees of Reservations, and The Harborkeepers.

Kate changed from her gorgeous purple suit to a warmer look, featuring a bold orange knit dress by Gabriella Hearst and a chocolate brown McQueen coat.

Their Royal Highnesses heard innovative climate resilience solutions to protect the community, and spoke to locals who shared their personal perspectives on how transformative projects along the shoreline can best mitigate the risks of climate change while promoting equity among the diverse residents of East Boston.

Ms Elizabeth Solomon, an elder from the Massachusett tribe, later told press that she had raised with William the issue of re-establishing the relationship between the Crown, British Government and her Massachusett tribe as a way of fostering closer ties.

