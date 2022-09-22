Omid Djalili claims he was reduced to a cameo role in rom-com Notting Hill

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Notting Hill cemented Hugh Grant’s reputation as Britain’s leading man and helped property prices in the once run-down corner of West London rise to those of Mayfair or Belgravia.

Yet comedian Omid Djalili has now hit out at the 1999 romantic comedy, claiming ethnic actors’ scenes were removed – and his own role reduced – to make it ‘whiter’.

Djalili, who helped celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May, claims he was reduced to little more than a cameo role after initially being given several lines.

Hitting out: Omid Djalili has sacked 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill, claiming ethnic actors’ scenes were removed – and their own roles reduced – to make it ‘whiter’

He said: ‘Notting Hill, another film I was cut out of for being too brown.

‘Notting Hill was a film where they tried to show the diversity of the Notting Hill area at the time [a] The manufacturer says, “We want this to be more white.” So they got rid of everyone’.

In the film written by Richard Curtis, Djalili, 56, made an uncredited cameo as a salesman who sells Will, played by Grant, the orange juice that he accidentally spills on Hollywood starlet Anna, played by Julia Roberts.

Old Times: In the film, Djalili made an uncredited cameo as a salesman who sells Will, played by Grant, the orange juice that he accidentally spills on Anna, played by Julia Roberts

Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts in Notting Hill

The moment would prove to be the catalyst for hapless Will’s unlikely romance with the American actress, who is visiting west London while filming in the UK.

‘I had some lines taken out so it looks like I’m an extra,’ says Djalili, who was born in London to Iranian parents.

‘I’ll just give Hugh Grant the orange juice. The only ethnic minority who stayed in the film was Sanjeev Bhaskar – he had a few lines. But, yes, they whitewashed the film, unfortunately.’

Looking back: ‘I had some lines taken out so it looks like I’m an extra,’ says Djalili, who was born in London to Iranian parents

Special moment: Djalili attended the Queen’s platinum jubilee at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May

Speaking on Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theater podcast, Djalili, whose film credits include roles in Gladiator and The Mummy, added: ‘I’m not bitter about it. I’m just saying it as a fact.

After the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, he said: ‘I would write other films now. We all think about things in different ways.

‘We have a really impatient younger generation who focus on things I’ve never focused on.’