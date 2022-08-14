Omar and Oz from The Block have a shocking win as they close out bathroom week

Omar and Oz of The Block won big bathroom week in the highly anticipated reveal of the room in Sunday night’s episode.

Western Sydney’s best friends, admittedly with little experience in building and design, knocked the judges over.

The pair spent the least amount of money on their renovation at just $20,749, but took first place on the leaderboard with an overall score of 26 out of 30.

Omar and Oz from The Block (pictured) took bathroom week on Sunday night’s reveal

“I can’t believe this is Omar and Oz. Traditional and contemporary,” judge Shaynna Blaze said as she toured the boys’ impeccable renovation.

Meanwhile, fellow judge Neale Whitaker said he “loved it,” before referring to the tiles and panels used in the room.

“What blows me away is that these are all elements that shouldn’t work together, but they do,” Neale said of the couple’s gorgeous bathroom.

‘It is beautiful. It functions. It feels contemporary and rural,” he added.

Omar and Oz won the $250,000 Kitchen Week upgrade and a $10,000 cash prize.

Tom and Sarah-Jane spent $22,700 on their renovation. The pair turned out to be strong contenders this season and were defeated by only half a point

The boys were clearly happy with the win and were jumping up and down with joy.

“We worked so hard for it,” Omar said.

The Block: Scoreboard for Master Bathroom Reveal Tom and Sarah-Jane: 25 Rachel and Ryan: 23 years Ankur and Sharon: 20 Dylan and Jenny: 25 Omar and Oz: 26

Second place saw a tie with Tom and Sarah-Jane and Dylan and Jenny.

Both teams managed to score 25.5 out of 30.

Tom and Sarah-Jane spent $22,700 on their renovation.

“This is a wonderful welcome to The Block for Tom and Sarah-Jane,” Neale said of their bathroom.

‘The bold statements and bold color. I’m excited about it,” Shaynna added, praising the pair for their choice of mirror.

Darren was wrong about the size of the sinks, which he thought was “too small” for a bathroom shared by two people.

Meanwhile, Dylan and Jenny were showered with praise.

The team spent $28,003 renovating their room.

“It feels contemporary, but with respect for the house,” Neale said.

Shaynna noted that it was obvious that the pair were carpenters.

“Their level of execution and attention to detail in their craft and their skill is phenomenal,” said Shaynna.

Newcomers Rachel and Ryan impressed the judges with their bathroom, but were criticized for their double showers, which are normally used in a master en suite.

Dylan and Jenny (bathroom pictured) received praise from the judges: “Their execution level and attention to detail for their craft and their skills are phenomenal,” said Shaynna.

The couple spent $33,500 on the room, scoring 23.5/30.

‘They have six draws and sockets, so they’ve thought about that’ [the function of the room]said Shaynna.

Neale added that he couldn’t praise them “high enough” for their standing start on the show, saying, “It feels like an urban bathroom.”

Newcomers Rachel and Ryan (bathroom pictured) impressed the judges with their bathroom, but they weren’t sure about double showers, which are normally used in a master en suite

The judges didn’t stop Sharon and Ankur, who scored the lowest of the evening

The pair spent $34,000 and scored just 20.5/30.

Shaynna was enraged by their tile choice, taunting the pair, saying it was “not heritage at all.”

Judges didn’t stop Sharon and Ankur, leaving the former Neighbors star in tears

“If there’s anything that makes me angry. It does this to that beautiful house we walked through,” Shaynna said.

“It’s brassy and shiny and there’s something not authentic about it,” Neale added of the style choices.

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine