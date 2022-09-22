Olly Murs confidently shows off his muscular physique in impressive body transformation snaps

Olly Murs confidently showed off his muscular physique in body transformations on social media on Thursday.

The singer, 38, shared an impressive before and after photo to show off his weight loss on Instagram.

The first photo was taken five months ago after Olly’s recent leg surgery and the second is a new photo from The Voice jury looking happier than ever and showing off his slimmer physique.

Alongside the post, he wrote: “Put on your positive pants and tackle the day. Facts are my knee will never go back to normal, but it won’t stop me from bouncing around on stage or in life.

‘You know who I am and I’m not stopping for anyone! I hope you’re ready for the madness, because that’s me.’

Olly previously opened up about the decision to get in shape after being inspired by his bodybuilder fiancée Amelia Tank.

He told The Sun: ‘I’m 37 years old and this is the best I’ve ever seen. I’ve never had a body like this in my life.

He added: “Amelia has really inspired me to make my body the best it can be. We would get up in the morning, do a HIIT [high-intensity interval training] session and go for a run together.

“I liked pushing myself and fighting the devil on my shoulder telling me to get in my car and drive to McDonald’s.”

The star said he decided to change his lifestyle at the beginning of the year after looking in the mirror and thinking ‘f**k me, I look huge’.

The couple had been enjoying a romantic beach vacation when Olly asked the question and shared the happy news on Instagram.

Amelia shared a video of the sweet moment on her feed, with the bodybuilder jumping into her fiancé’s arms before giving him a kiss.

The couple captioned their posts: ‘04.06.2022 [ring emoji]’ while adding their partner’s name with a love heart emoji.

Olly recently said that Amelia was ‘The One’ after a ‘make or break’ holiday at the start of their relationship.

The X Factor star, who has been dating bodybuilder Amelia since 2019, revealed that their first official vacation together – a two-week trip to Morocco – sealed the deal.

He told New magazine: ‘We were both sure. After two or three days, Amelia and I looked at each other and said, “Yeah, this is it now, isn’t it?” We both told each other we loved each other.’

Olly continued, “When we got back from that trip, Amelia said, ‘I knew right away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with,’ and I said the same thing.”

The singer also admitted that he believed settling down was a ‘big thing’ and ‘fought’ finding love for so long until Amelia came into his life.