Olivia Wilde is casually cool in a T-shirt and jeans as she visits Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Olivia Wilde opted for a comfortable look when she stopped by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Friday.

The director of Don’t Worry Darling, 38, wore a black T-shirt with the slogan “100% human” and light jeans.

Harry Styles’ girlfriend, 28, was joined by a friend on the outing and the two were seen sitting on the patio enjoying a cup of coffee.

The actress wore a black baseball cap and a pair of comfortable checkered Vans sneakers.

Olivia shielded her eyes from the sun with some shades of black and wore her dark brown locks down.

She seemed to be in a good mood and flashed a beaming smile, despite all the recent drama surrounding her film.

This sighting comes after Canadian psychologist and media personality Jordan Peterson, 60, had tears in his eyes when he said he was not “hampered” by the movie star who called him an “insane pseudo-intellectual hero” for the ” incel’ community.

In a recent interview, Wilde revealed that Peterson inspired a character from her Don’t Worry Darling movie – played by Chris Pine.

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” Wilde said, adding that incels are a community of “disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they have the right to sex. of women.’

When asked if he agreed with Wilde’s assessment of being an “intellectual hero” for turning men on, Peterson became emotional and had tears in his eyes, before insisting her comments “really didn’t bother me.”

Peterson said he was a “hero” to incels or “involuntary celibates” — a primarily online group of young men who believe society is unfairly denying them sexual or romantic attention.

Speaking of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Peterson said, “Sure, why not. People have been after me for a long time because I’ve talked to disgruntled men – and what a terrible thing to do.’

Peterson paused as he got emotional and tried to fight back tears before adding, “I thought the marginalized should have a voice.”

Speaking of how Wilde labeled him as “this insane man” and a “pseudo-intellectual” who appealed to an “incel community,” Peterson said, “You know, in terms of criticism, that was pretty low.

“I mean, once I was portrayed as Red Skull, you know, a magical super-Nazi, that sort of ended the insults. There is no place beyond.

“So when Olivia Wilde made those comments, I first went to the preview of a movie, which I thought was pretty good. I thought, “I’d probably go to that movie.” And maybe I will. It didn’t really bother me.’

Peterson, a clinical psychologist, author, and professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, has been a divisive figure for his conservative views on free speech, gender identification and climate change.