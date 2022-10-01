Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel brutally hit in the head while sliding as TCU humiliates Sooners 55-24

TCU QB Max Duggan Was Phenomenal In The Humiliation By OU .’s Horned Frogs

It is Oklahoma’s second consecutive loss after defeating Kansas State on Saturday

Oklahoma University quarterback Dillon Gabriel was forced out after a nasty hit by opposition linebacker Jamoi Hodge, while his side trailed TCU 34-10.

OU’s junior starting quarterback was viciously hit with a helmet-to-helmet shot by TCU linebacker Hodge when he slipped with 9:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Hodge jumped out to the signal caller from Oklahoma and was nearly parallel to the turf by the time he leveled Gabriel.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel lay motionless after vicious helmet-to-helmet hit

The Sooners star initially lay motionless on the turf and lay there for several minutes.

Players had to be separated from Hodge after the hit before the UCF transfer, surrounded by medical staff, found the strength to walk off the pitch with help.

Hodge was flagged for targeting and removed from the game.

It was a dark day everywhere for Oklahoma in Fort Worth, TX. in what was their second consecutive loss under head coach Brent Venables of the first season.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran 67 yards for one of the two touchdowns and threw for three scores, leading TCU to a 55-24 loss to the number 18 Sooners.

Gabriel was absolutely leveled in the second quarter by Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge

Gabriel and the Sooners were absolutely uncompetitive against a terrifying TCU squad in TX.

The Oklahoma defense was no match for Duggan and his company as OU lost consecutive regular season games for the second time since 1999.

The Sooners (3-2) started the conference with a home loss to Kansas State. It’s the most points Oklahoma has allowed since a 63-28 loss to LSU in the 2019 national semifinals.

The Horned Frogs (4-0) had four touchdowns from at least 62 yards, topped off by Taye Barber’s 73-yard catch during a 27-point first quarter.

TCU led 41-17 with 479 yards at halftime and finished with 668 yards in coach Sonny Dykes’ Big 12 debut after four seasons with crosstown rival SMU.