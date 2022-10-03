Oh well, Adaptive Transparency for first-gen AirPods Pro in iOS 16.1 is a bug

After the third iOS 16.1 beta arrived last week, 1st generation AirPods Pro users got a big surprise: Adaptive Transparency, one of the excellent new features announced with the 2nd generation AirPods Pro, was also added to the older model. Now it looks like that’s not actually happening.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the addition of the Adaptive Transparency toggle in the iOS 16.1 beta is “a bug” and will presumably be removed before release. As it stands, Adaptive Transparency will only be available on the new AirPods Pro, and not the 1st generation model or the AirPods Max, both of which have default transparency mode.

While Transparency Mode allows users to hear outside sounds while wearing their earphones, Adaptive Transparency is a new feature for the second-generation AirPods Pro that lets you hear your surroundings while reducing the volume of any noise above 85dB. Apple says the feature uses on-device processing that relies on the “powerful H2 chip … which reduces loud ambient noise — like a passing car siren, construction tools, or even speakers at a concert — for more comfortable everyday listening. “

You can read our 2nd generation AirPods Pro review for detailed impressions and testing, but it looks like original AirPods Pro owners still have one more reason to upgrade.