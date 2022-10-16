Obama takes swipe at his OWN party – complaining that Democrats are BUZZKILLS

Former President Barack Obama fired several shots at his fellow Democrats, calling them “buzzkills” and saying their rhetoric forces people to “walk on eggshells” in an interview Friday.

Obama said in a conversation with four of his former employees on the Pod Save America podcast that it gives him satisfaction not to be a buzzkill and that the Democrats should lower the temperature.

He said, “Sometimes Democrats are… [buzzkills]. Sometimes people just don’t want to feel like they’re walking on eggshells, and they want an acknowledgment that life is messy and that we can all say things the wrong way at any time, make mistakes.”

Obama added that his fellow Dems should learn from what he believes were his mistakes as president, saying, “I always got in trouble, as you well know, when I got a little too professorial and, you know , started…when I was standing behind the stage, as opposed to when I was in a crowd, there were times when I got, you know, the sound like I was giving a lot of political gobbledygook.’

He noted: ‘That’s not how people think about these issues. They think about them in terms of the life I lead from day to day. How does politics work, how is it even relevant to the things I care about most?’

Obama will campaign for some of those same Democrats in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections in an effort to save President Joe Biden’s majority in the House and Senate

The former president will spend the last few weeks before the midterm elections punching some of those Democrats, including Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock in Georgia, as well as Mandela Barnes and Tony Evers in Wisconsin.

Obama makes his first stop in Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams will face Republican leader Brian Kemp on Nov. 8. She lost an exciting race to him in 2018.

Just like in 2020, Georgia will again be allowed to decide which party controls the Senate.

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock faces a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, a soccer star making his first bid for public office.

After campaigning in Atlanta on Oct. 28, Obama scheduled a stop in Detroit and Milwaukee the following day for events to help win the vote.

The podcast is hosted by former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor.

In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes on Tudor Dixon, a one-time commentator for a conservative online program backed by former President Donald Trump.

Michigan voters also decide whether to include abortion rights in the state constitution.

In Wisconsin, Democratic Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes to oust Republican Senator Ron Johnson and become the state’s first black senator.

Barnes, who hails from Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest group of black voters, has sought to energize black voters in a race that a Marquette University Law School poll last week showed Johnson a clear lead. had.

Obama also hopes to give a boost to Democratic Administration Tony Evers, who is being challenged by Tim Michels, a co-owner of a construction company backed by Trump. Marquette polls have shown for months that that race is about even.

Obama also gave his advice on Trump, who continues to tease the possibility of running for president again in 2024, during an interview with Pod Save America that aired Friday night exclusively on SiriusXM’s Progress Channel.

“We spend a tremendous amount of time, energy and resources pointing out the last of the crazy things he said, or how rude or mean some of these Republican candidates behaved,” Obama said.

“That’s probably not something that in the minds of most voters takes precedence over their basic interests—Can I pay the rent? What are gas prices? How do I deal with childcare?’

The former president is on his way to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin to hold midterm campaign meetings at the end of this month to boost Democratic Senate and governor candidates.

Obama, who has been one of the most prominent Democratic surrogates since he left office, is expected to highlight Democratic achievements, but also sound the alarm over the state of American democracy.

“What I think sometimes we seem to make a mistake is that his behavior can be so outrageous,” Obama said of Trump. “And now people trying to copy him and his outrageous behavior are getting a lot of attention. And so we participate in that game.’

According to the Washington Posta 2020 opinion poll Gallup rated Obama as the second most admired man among Americans, just behind Trump and ahead of President Joe Biden.

“The great thing I think we have in front of us is that, even with very small majorities, we’ve shown that we can deliver,” Obama said in the podcast.

“You’ve got the Inflation Control Act that has lowered the prices of prescription drugs, made health care even more affordable through the ACA, which is trying to cut energy costs. You have a gun law that’s the first major piece of gun safety law we’ve seen in 30 years.”