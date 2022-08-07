NYC mayor admits more than half those bussed in from Texas likely fled over ‘fear’ of crime

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has suggested that the majority of a busload of immigrants brought from Texas to the Big Apple fled before arriving due to fears of crime in the city.

‘We got the impression that there should have been about 40 people on that bus. Only 14 got out,” Adams told a woman who organized the convoy on Friday, overheard by The New York Post.

“Because of the fear that something would happen to them if they came to this location, people got out earlier,” he speculated.

“And we’re worried about that because we don’t want people to be ripped off.” [just] everywhere.’

The Post said Adams was referring to a fear of rising crime in New York City.

The migrants illegally crossed the United States and then took advantage of a plan launched in the spring by Texas governor Greg Abbott. Abbott has argued that Texas is unfairly saddled with migrants, taking them by bus to places they would rather be — such as Washington DC and New York City, both of which are refuges. In sanctuary cities, no one is asked about their immigration status when reporting a crime or accessing public services.

Since the launch of Abbott’s plan in April, more than 6,000 people have been bussed to Washington DC. Friday saw the first arrivals in New York City.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, another Republican, launched a similar effort in May and has transported more than 1,000 migrants, his office said.

One coach arrived on Friday and Adams went to another on Sunday, but was reportedly shocked that the bus was not full.

Eric Adams is seen on Sunday welcoming children who have arrived in New York City from Texas

Crime rates are up nearly 37 percent year over year, according to the latest stats of the NYPD.

Hate crimes are up 13.3 percent and transit crimes are up 53 percent compared to the same period last year.

The crime rate has increased by 19 percent and the number of rapes by 11.3 percent.

However, the homicide rate has fallen by 4.3 percent.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Adams’s office for comment on the Post’s comments.

The bus from Texas is seen at the bus station on Sunday

Adams is seen at the Port Authority bus terminal in midtown Manhattan handing out supplies to the newcomers

Adams inspects the food and supplies distributed to the new arrivals on Sunday

He tweeted that New York was “acting” to help asylum seekers.

“.@GregAbbott_TX used innocent people as political pawns to create a crisis,” Adams said.

“New Yorkers are doing everything they can to fix it — those are our city’s values.

“But we need the help of the federal government – money, technical assistance and more.

“Unlike Governor Abbott, New York City will always do our part, and I thank the NGOs, city workers and every day New Yorkers who have proven that today.”

Abbott remains defiant.

“In addition to Washington, DC, New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can get the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has bragged about in the Sanctuary City,” said Abbott, who is poised for renewed research. election in November.

“I hope he keeps his promise to welcome all migrants with open arms so that our flooded and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that the administration of President Joe Biden is helping New York and Washington DC with the migrant populations that have arrived from Texas.

“FEMA is also known for providing support, including through grants, so we’re helping in that regard,” she said in response to a question from DailyMail.com.

The federal agency uses funds from its Emergency Shelter and Food Program to help cities provide shelter and services.

Jean-Pierre accused Abbott of using the migrants as a ‘stunt’ and a ‘political ploy’.

“This is what he did and it’s a shame,” she said.

New York City received the first busload of migrants from the country’s southern border on Friday.

Washington DC has had two to four, sometimes five busloads of migrants a day for the past few weeks. The level of influx depletes local and volunteer resources.

But Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin turned down a request from Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to help the National Guard with migrants.

A Defense Department spokesman said such a move could hurt the readiness status of the DC National Guard, which reports to the Secretary of Defense, noting that the capital receives funding from FEMA.

“We have determined that providing this support would have a negative impact on the readiness of the DCNG and would have negative effects on the organization and its members,” the spokesperson said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration of President Joe Biden is helping New York and Washington DC with the migrant populations that have arrived from Texas

Washington DC has had two to four, sometimes five busloads of migrants a day in recent weeks

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rejected a request from Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser (above) to help the National Guard with migrants

Bertilio Rosale (left) and Jose Rodriguez (right) arrive at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal after traveling nearly 2,000 miles from New York. Rodriguez, 38, told DailyMail.com he chose New York because it has the ‘best odds’ of the options he was given when he crossed the border

Bowser told reporters on Friday that she wants to continue to work with the Pentagon to ensure political considerations are “not part of their decision.”

She previously said the city received a $1 million grant from FEMA.

Jean-Pierre said the White House is also working with Bowser.

“We have had constructive discussions with Mayor Bowser and her team. We will continue to do so, we are committed to working with them as we do with all other elected officials,” she said.

On Friday, a busload of migrants was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after the nearly 2,000-mile journey from the border that took days.

A group of charity workers and volunteers greeted the approximately 50 migrants, mostly men, before heading into town for hotels or shelters.

One of the arrivals, Jose Rodriguez, 38, told DailyMail.com he chose New York because it has the “best odds” of the options he was given when he crossed the border.

He added that the group was not allowed to leave a building in the Texas building they were housed in and that he lost all his documents while traveling across the Rio Grande.

Bertilio Rosale, 54, also told DailyMail.com on arrival: ‘I want to see the Statue of Liberty and the rest of the city.

‘There are more vacancies here, I will do everything I can. The bus here was good, we all come from all over.’