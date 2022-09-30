NYC doctor faces prison for $31M insurance scheme where he did surgery on homeless and drug addicts

A New York City doctor has pleaded guilty to being part of an evil scheme that involved performing unnecessary surgeries on poor and destitute patients, some of whom were drug addicts, in order to defraud insurance companies.

Dr. Sady Ribeiro, 72, a pain management physician and surgeon, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with an intricate insurance scheme. which made him millions.

Ribeiro follows Adrian Alexander, 77, as he pleads guilty to the scam.

Alexander was the owner of a litigation finance company that was also at the helm of the trip-and-fall scheme, which lured more than 400 homeless and drug-addicted patients to have surgeries they didn’t need so the men could take payments from insurance companies.

According to a federal indictment, Ribeiro and Alexander led a extensive insurance fraud scheme through which the participants staged trip and fall accidents and subsequently filed fraudulent lawsuits that enriched both men to the tune of $31 million.

Emergency medical technicians help an elderly homeless man get off the street and into an ambulance on Canal Street in Lower Manhattan

New York’s homeless crisis has increased significantly in recent years

Homeless people in New York were targeted by Ribeiro and his colleagues to become fraudulent patients participating in their insurance scheme.

Ribeiro performed unnecessary surgeries on nearly 200 indigent patients

Ribeiro and Alexander recruited patients to stage or falsely claim that they had fallen at locations in New York City; Accident sites would frequently be in places like sidewalk basement doors, potholes, and cracks in city sidewalks.

Patients were then directed to specific personal injury attorneys who filed fraudulent claims against the site owners or their insurance companies. Patients were also instructed to receive ongoing medical care and chiropractic treatment from specific medical professionals, including Ribeiro.

The patient-victims were told that in order to move forward with their lawsuits they would have to undergo unnecessary surgery, which Ribeiro performed.

Poor patients were typically incentivized to receive unnecessary back surgery with payments of between $1,000 and $1,500. Patients were usually told to undergo two surgeries.

The legal and medical fees were paid by the litigation finance service that Alexander owned and operated, which charged patients up to 50% on medical loans and 100% on personal loans.

Incredibly high interest rates meant that the vast majority of the profits from the fraudulent lawsuits went to the deceitful doctors, lawyers and businessmen.

More than 400 desperate people were persuaded to become fraudulent patients, and Ribeiro performed back surgeries and other medical treatments on nearly 200 of them.

To maximize his own financial gain, Ribeiro paid participants additional cash bribes for patient referrals.

The people recruited for the major scam were poor enough to agree to receive unnecessary surgery in exchange for relatively small post-surgery payments.

According to the Department of Justice, most patients did not have enough clothing to keep them warm during the winter. His shoes were flimsy and falling apart. And many of them ordered food when they showed up for their intake meetings with the lawyers.

Members of the team that perpetuated the fraud would also recruit patients from the city’s homeless shelters.

The crimes to which Ribeiro pleaded guilty carry a maximum sentence of 10 years, five for each count. Alexander previously pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carried a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Ribeiro also agreed to relinquish more than $500,000 to the US government and make a restitution payment in the amount of nearly $4 million.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York, where both men were charged, said: “As alleged, Sady Ribeiro abused her professional license and position of trust by performing medically unnecessary surgeries to increase the value of travel and travel. fraudulent”. fall lawsuits.

‘By carrying out the scheme, Adrian Alexander, who financed many of the fraudulent lawsuits, Sady Ribeiro and his accomplices took advantage of the most vulnerable members of society to enrich themselves. Ribeiro and Alexander now await sentencing for their reprehensible crimes.

Ribeiro is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2023 and Alexander on November 30 of this year.