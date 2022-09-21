Nurul replaces Shakib as Bangladesh captain for UAE T20Is

BCB will not withdraw Shakib Al Hasan from his CPL contract as he was left out of Bangladesh’s 17-man squad for the upcoming two-match T20I series against UAE in Dubai.

Nurul Hasan, who returns to the squad after finger surgery after missing part of the Zimbabwe tour and the Asia Cup, will lead in Shakib’s place.

Shakib plays for Amazon Warriors as a replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi, although he has not featured this season.

The Bangladesh squad consists mostly of the T20 World Cup bound players. But to compensate for Shakib’s absence, the selectors have included three of the four stand-by players, such as leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, who gets a first-time call-up. He has taken six wickets in 14 T20s but is often only used as a net bowler at home. He recently performed this duty during the Asia Cup in the UAE.

There is also a return for Soumya Sarkar, who played the last of his 66 T20Is against Australia at home last year. Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam was also included in the squad.

Bangladesh will travel to Dubai on Thursday to play the two T20Is as well as take part in some practice sessions. The tour was hastily organized last week when they failed to hold practice sessions in Dhaka due to heavy rain. Bangladesh will return on September 28 and then head to New Zealand to play the T20I tri-series next month, a few days later.