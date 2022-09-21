Nurul replaces Shakib as Bangladesh captain for UAE T20Is
There is also a return for Soumya Sarkar, who played the last of his 66 T20Is against Australia at home last year. Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam was also included in the squad.
Bangladesh will travel to Dubai on Thursday to play the two T20Is as well as take part in some practice sessions. The tour was hastily organized last week when they failed to hold practice sessions in Dhaka due to heavy rain. Bangladesh will return on September 28 and then head to New Zealand to play the T20I tri-series next month, a few days later.
Bangladesh squad: Nurul Hasan (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed , Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain