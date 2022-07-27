Nurse struck off after unnecessary pelvic examination on patient and striking up sexual relationship

A nurse who performed an unnecessary and ‘sexually motivated’ pelvic exam on an asthma patient has been fired.

Julie Kirby abused her position of trust and power to exploit the female patient with whom she had developed a relationship, a disciplinary committee heard.

The nurse, who treated the woman for asthma, booked double appointments with her at Bridport Medical Centre, Dorset, so that they could chat about their sex life and ‘kiss and hug’.

On one occasion, Mrs. Kirby convinced the patient that she should have a vaginal examination to make sure she did not have cervical cancer.

A virtual disciplinary hearing held by the Nursing and Midwifery Council concluded that this was not “clinically justified” and that Ms Kirby was carrying it out for sexual purposes.

It also heard the nurse not closing the curtains so she could see the patient undressing.

According to the woman, Ms Kirby told her that she hadn’t slept with her husband in two years, but that she had “fantastic sex” with her old university teacher.

At the hearing it was learned that in 2019 the nurse had an inappropriate sexual and personal relationship with the patient for six months.

When their relationship started to break down, Ms Kirby tried to stop the woman from going to the clinic by telling her she was being “monitored.”

The disciplinary panel said it was concerned the patient would “disclose their relationship to the GPs at the centre” and thus had “good reasons” for keeping the patient away.

It was learned that the woman had been friends with Ms Kirby, who graduated as a nurse in 1985, between 2015 and 2018.

According to the panel’s report, Ms Kirby would have been aware of the patient’s vulnerability, having known her for several years.

Ms Kirby initially described the allegations as “malicious and false.”

But she later admitted in a statement that she “should have set clear sexual boundaries and not let the relationship grow.”

She said: “Through the incident, I developed a close friendship and a short relationship with a patient.

‘In relation to the size of a relationship, this was limited to kissing and cuddling.

“Having a relationship develop not only put me at risk professionally, I also violated the professional trust they deserved as patients.”

The panel heard how the patient experienced severe ’emotional and psychological harm’ and needed help because of Ms Kirby’s behaviour.

It described the nurse’s breach of professional standards as “extremely serious.”

The panel concluded that Ms Kirby’s actions “significantly fell short of expected standards” and that allowing her to continue as a nurse “would undermine public confidence in the profession.”