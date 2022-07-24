Nuno Tavares enters talks over loan move to Atalanta after falling down the pecking order at Arsenal

Nuno Tavares, the left-back of Arsenal, is in talks about a transfer to Atalanta. The Italian side also wants Red Bull Leipzig’s Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta finished last season in a vaguely disappointing eighth place in Serie A, having finished third the year before.

Their head of recruit is Lee Congerton, who held a similar position at Leicester City, where Lookman was loaned out last season.

Nuno Tavares would be a long way down the pecking order if he stayed at Arsenal

It was an impressive spell for the 24-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 42 appearances, including the only goal in Leicester’s 1-0 win over Liverpool.

It was one of only two Premier League games that Liverpool lost all season.

Brighton and Napoli have also inquired about 22-year-old Tavares who has been pushed down the pecking order following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Ademola Lookman impressed on a rental basis at Leicester last season, scoring eight goals

The Portuguese fullback made 28 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions last season, representing his country at various youth levels.

Moving to Atalanta could be good for Tavares as he would have a greater chance of playing regularly in the first team and still playing for a side looking for a place in European football.

Last season he was trusted by Mikel Arteta, but with Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney ahead of him, a loan from the Emirates may be the best move for all parties.