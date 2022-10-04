Nuffield Health tells members its 72 Jacuzzis will stop running until SPRING to save energy

<!–

A health center has told its members that its 72 jacuzzis will stop running until spring to save energy at gyms facing “significant” price increases.

Nuffield Health, which owns 114 gyms with pools, charges customers up to £63 a month to use its sites.

It wrote to members on Monday to say its jacuzzis would stop running until spring.

It comes as rising energy bills have forced restaurants, cafes, butchers and shops across the UK to close due to the skyrocketing costs of staying open.

In its letter to customers, Nuffield Health said: ‘This is to ensure we can save energy and allows us to keep our swimming pool, sauna and steam room open, and we know our members value and benefit from these facilities .’

The memo said Nuffield gyms used a ‘significant amount of energy’ and had been faced with ‘significant’ rising energy costs.

It added that future measures could be introduced if required by the energy crisis.

One person who goes to the Nuffield Health Center in Derby said: ‘I was not happy when I got the email. The jacuzzi doesn’t work anyway, the bubbles aren’t on so it’s basically a bath, so it’s ridiculous to be told it’s going to be closed indefinitely.’

Energy bills are proving to be a problem for leisure centers across the UK.

Greenwich Leisure Limited, a London-based organization which operates over 250 sports and leisure facilities, has reduced pool temperatures by an average of 1C to cut costs.

There is also the possibility that they can limit the sauna’s opening hours.

Pool operators in Europe have faced similar pressures to those in the UK. This month it emerged that dozens of public pools in France had been closed because they were too expensive to keep open.

It comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss has been accused of misleading people about the government’s promise to freeze energy bills.

Truss announced a £150 billion plan to freeze the unit costs of gas and electricity – in a move that will save the typical household £1,000.

But she falsely claimed on several radio stations that ‘no one pays fuel bills of more than £2,500’.

The figure of £2,500 is for an average household, meaning some will pay more and some will pay less.

The cap is on the unit price of gas and electricity, rather than on the energy bill itself.