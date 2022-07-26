Nubia’s latest gaming smartphone has an RGB-equipped fan and ten layers of cooling

If you’re the kind of gamer who doesn’t rest until every part is equipped with RGB lighting, right down to the case fans in their PC, then I’ve got a smartphone for you. Nubia has just launched its RedMagic 7S Pro gaming smartphone internationally and, like last year’s RedMagic 6S Pro, some models have transparent back plates so you can see their internal RGB-equipped fans. These fans aren’t just for show, and can spin up to 20,000 rpm to keep the inside of the phone cool as part of what Nubia calls a “ten-layer multi-dimensional cooling system.”

The phones are a mid-year refresh of the RedMagic 7 released in February, indicating there’s enough interest in these handsets to warrant multiple releases per year. Like Asus’ ROG Phone range or Xiaomi’s Black Shark range, these are phones designed primarily for gaming, where other smartphone concerns such as camera quality tend to fade into the background. It is not an approach that is for everyone, but there is clearly a large market.

The insides of the RedMagic 7S Pro are as game-oriented as their flashy designs suggest. They are equipped with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset (an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the non-S RedMagic 7), and up to 18GB of RAM with 512GB of storage. Nubia says the phone’s cooling system is quieter and has better airflow than its predecessor.

There are a few shoulder triggers to act as extra buttons while gaming, and dual haptic vibration motors that Nubia advertises are optimized for gaming. The RedMagic 7S Pro also features a “dedicated gaming chip,” the Red Core 1, which Nubia claims is a secondary processor that handles audio, RGB lighting, and haptic feedback. Since this is a gaming phone where low latency is paramount, the phone has a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones.

In terms of more traditional phone specs, the 7S Pro features a 6.8-inch 120Hz 1080p OLED display with a 16-megapixel camera below the display. It has a 5000 mAh battery that can be charged up to 65 W on the international model (less than half that of the 135 W that GSMArena reports is available on the Chinese version). At the back there are three cameras, a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 2-megapixel macro.

The RedMagic 7S Pro was announced earlier this month for the Chinese market, but soon it should be available to buy in the US. Prices start at $729 (€779, £669) for the Obsidian version with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, rising to $899 (€949, £809) for the Mercury and Supernova models with 18 GB RAM, 512 GB storage, and those all major RGB fans. The RedMagic 7S Pro goes on sale August 9th via Amazon and Nubia’s own website. However, there is no sign of the non-Pro RedMagic 7S launched in China getting an international release.