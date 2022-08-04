NT man who tried to rape three-year-old toddler could be allowed to live with CHILDREN

A man who tried to rape a young child playing outside his house could be spared jail and allowed to live with other children.

Joseph Marrday, 22, pleaded guilty to a rape charge last March after trying to put his penis in the mouth of a three-year-old boy outside his home in Darwin.

His lawyers have asked that he be allowed to serve a suspended sentence and return to a remote Aboriginal community, where he would live with children.

Justice Judith Kelly said letting him go would be “guesswork” and admitted there had been no “accurate risk assessment” of his potential threat to the community, according to reporting by NT News.

The court heard that Marrday approached a yard where the boy was playing, reached through an opening in the fence and placed his hands on the back of his head.

The 22-year-old then unzipped his pants and pulled out his erect penis where he tried to “put his penis in the victim’s mouth,” the court heard.

A person who happened to be jogging by the house witnessed an attempt by Marrday to rape the child, before yelling at the boy’s mother.

He was arrested shortly afterwards and told police he “never did anything to the little one.”

“She scared me and I turned and ran,” he said.

Marrday faced the NT Supreme Court on Wednesday, where his attorney Shannon Ramsay asked the court to allow him to return to a remote Aboriginal community to serve an extended sentence.

“If he is in Warruwi, he has not come to the attention of the criminal justice system,” she said.

“He’s had an incredibly positive upbringing, an incredibly supportive upbringing and it’s a combination of factors that brought him to this court.”

Justice Kelly said there was a “minor potential problem” with the request, as there were “children in the house he will be living in.”

“I think they’re his cousins, and the mother says she’s never had any problems with him, don’t worry about that,” Mrs. Ramsay replied.

Judge Kelly replied, “Is it really possible to make a really accurate risk assessment in a sexual offense of this nature with someone who has never committed such a crime?”

“Sometimes it’s just unknown,” she added, saying it was “a bit of guesswork” that allowed him to return.

The prosecutor said a condition cannot include unsupervised time with children, or written parental consent if he did.

Marrday will face court again on Friday for sentencing.