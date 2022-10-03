NRL Grand Final: Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai under fire for racist slur on Instagram

<!–

Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai could have his premiership victory celebrations dampened after the NRL’s Integrity Unit was alerted to a racial slur he allegedly posted on Instagram.

The 25-year-old was in the Panthers shed after their convincing 28-12 victory over the Parramatta Eels in Sunday night’s grand final when he posed for a selfie with teammate Jaeman Salmon.

The publicly shared post contained a word which Daily Mail Australia has chosen not to republish and was quietly deleted seven hours later.

A post shared on social media minutes after the Penrith Panthers’ Grand Final win on Sunday (pictured)

“The NRL Integrity Unit is aware of the post,” an NRL spokesman told The Daily Telegraph.

The spokesman added that the NRL had not yet launched an investigation and would not comment on potential sanctions Luai could face.

Some teammates told the publication that the racially charged word is sometimes used between friends.

Jarome Luai celebrates victory during the 2022 NRL Grand Final match between Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium on Sunday

Luai was reportedly investigated in September by the NRL’s Integrity Unit after posting a video on social media featuring a controversial rap song.

The tune was by western Sydney drill-rap group One Four, who have been criticized for inciting violence with their lyrics.

The group is from Mt Druitt, the same suburb where five-eighths of the premiership comes from.

The Panthers star was seen kicking out at Isaiah Papali’i in the first half in Sydney

Along with a stellar performance including two try assists in Sunday’s game, Luai also came under fire from fans after he appeared to kick Parramatta star Isaiah Papali’i following a tackle by teammate Brian To’o.

But Papali’i denied that there had been anything out of the ordinary.

‘Nah, nah. Nah. There was no kick, he told Code Sports.

‘I pushed him in the back and he was angry. It’s footy, there’s a bit of a niggle.’