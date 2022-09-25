Novak Djokovic says he’s not ‘old enough’ to retire despite Roger Federer’s tennis farewell

Roger Federer’s retirement from tennis has raised the question of the retirement of the other two members of the revered ‘Big Three’, but Novak Djokovic has assured he does not feel ‘old enough’ to consider calling it quits just yet.

Federer’s decision was not unexpected given the 41-year-old’s recent struggles with injury and form, but it was still met with an outpouring of sadness from fans and former players as the Swiss great bid an emotional farewell to the sport.

His exit has brought the longevity of his great rivals Rafa Nadal and Djokovic into sharper focus, while fans and pundits have wondered how men’s tennis would cope with the prospect of losing its most marketable athletes.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic says he does not feel ‘old enough’ to retire from the sport

Roger Federer bid an emotional farewell to the sport at the Laver Cup this week

‘I honestly don’t feel that old yet,’ Djokovic told reporters on Saturday after returning to tennis for the first time since winning his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon.

‘I still feel that my body serves me, listens to me well. That’s the key, I think, when you get to 35-plus.’

The so-called men’s ‘Big Three’ revolutionized the sport with their own performances and riveting rivalries. They have won a combined 63 Grand Slam singles titles.

A chronic foot problem forced Nadal to consider retirement in 2021 and again this year after the 36-year-old Spaniard won a men’s record 22nd major at the French Open, playing with anesthetic injections before each match in Paris .

Federer (L) and Djokovic are deep in contention for Team Europe at the London tournament

Nadal said he was not considering retirement at the moment after a radiofrequency treatment eased pain in his foot and allowed him to play Wimbledon.

Djokovic, the strongest of the three, said he has made the necessary adjustments to his schedule to take care of his body.

‘I don’t play as much as I did a few years ago. I want to peak at the best tournaments, biggest tournaments in the world, which are the Grand Slams and some of the biggest ATP events playing for my country, added the Serbian.

‘It is what gives me the most motivation and inspires me to play the best tennis. I really want to continue. I don’t have the end of my career on the horizon at the moment.

‘I just want to keep going as long as I feel good and I can compete with the youngsters, that I can be one of the candidates to win the Grand Slams.’