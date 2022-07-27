Nottingham Forest eye ANOTHER midfielder with William Carvalho topping a four-man shortlist

Nottingham Forest are still looking for another midfielder to join their squad for life in the Premier League, with Real Betis star William Carvalho topping a four-man list.

The 30-year-old has played four seasons for LaLiga, but with his contract expiring next summer, they are ready to make some money and he wants to leave.

The Portugal international, who has 73 caps to his name, has not traveled with Real Betis on their pre-season tour to England.

Carvalho is seen as the ideal asset to compliment new midfield signings Jesse Lingard and Orel Mangala, while boss Steve Cooper continues to pour the money, already spending £73.5m this summer to add depth to his squad.

Forest is also exploring other options, including Manchester United youngster James Garner, who played a key role in promoting the club back to the top during his loan spell last season.

The 21-year-old has played 49 games in a defensive midfield role for Forest and it could be mutually beneficial if he returns to City Ground.

Although a transfer for Garner seems unlikely, as United have already loaned goalkeeper Dean Henderson to Forest.

Anton Stach and Ibrahim Sangare are the other two names on Forest’s shortlist of midfield goals this summer.

Mainz midfielder Stach, 23, made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga side after joining last summer.

PSV star Ibrahim Sangare is attracting interest from numerous clubs, especially given his £34million breakaway clause.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international made 48 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

Sangare originally joined PSV in the summer of 2020 after an impressive spell in France at Toulouse.

Forest are still looking to add Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet and another striker and strengthen their midfield.

Talks with Real Betis for left-back Alex Moreno continue and new signing Omar Richards is expected to be out with a hairline fracture for up to three months.

The newly promoted side have already made 12 summer signings and are returning to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.